Report: Cowboys Increase Trade Offer for Earl Thomas

The Dallas Cowboys’ interest in Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas isn’t a secret, but it seems their push to land the All-Pro is currently set to ramp up. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Wednesday, the Cowboys have upped the offer for Thomas over the past few weeks.

Within the past week, Dallas upped its offer to the Seahawks for Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas to a second-round pick, per sources. Seattle wasn’t interested; it wants more. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2018

It’s unknown exactly what the Cowboys’ most recent offer included, but the team has had talks with Seattle prior to this about Thomas. The 29-year-old free safety is coming off a season in which he totaled 88 combined tackles, seven passes defensed and two interceptions in 14 games.

Thomas, who was the No. 14 pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, has made the Pro Bowl six times, while also being named a First-Team All-Pro three times and Second-Team All-Pro twice. Although the talented safety has remained away from the Seahawks to this point in an effort for a new contract, the team hasn’t budged on their high asking price for him.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport also followed up on the original report that the Cowboys had upped their offer to a second-round pick. After it was turned down, the team then opted to stop negotiating for Thomas.

The #Cowboys upped their offer to a 2nd round pick in recent days… then bowed out. They tried like crazy but were out. That helped ensure that Earl Thomas was staying in Seattle, which he announced on Instagram. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2018

Whether Seattle opts to change their tune should Thomas miss games remains to be seen. But as things stand, the Seahawks can simply sit back and wait for the situation to play itself out. According to Spotrac, Thomas is set to make $8.5 million in base salary this season and is set to become a free agent next offseason.

UPDATE

As NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero revealed shortly after this story, Thomas posted on Instagram that he will report to the Seahawks.

Earl Thomas announced on Instagram that he’s joining the #Seahawks. And is, frankly, still not happy. pic.twitter.com/gx1G7jEsTy — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 5, 2018

As you can see, the Seahawks star remains unhappy with the situation, and that’s not likely to change any time soon.