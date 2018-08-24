Jerry Jones admits Cowboys have had trade talks for Earl Thomas

One of the hot-button topics of the NFL offseason has been the status of Seattle Seahawks star safety Earl Thomas. The All-Pro has opted to holdout from the team in a push for a new contract or trade.

One team Thomas has consistently been linked to is the Dallas Cowboys. While there have been rumblings of interest from the two sides, it seems the Cowboys have actually spoken with the Seahawks about a potential trade.

As Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News revealed, Jones admitted he’s had talks with the Seahawks about a trade for Thomas.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he hasn't had any more talks with the Seattle Seahawks (obviously referring to Earl Thomas) than he's had with any other team — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 24, 2018

On the surface, this may not seem like a big deal, but the fact that they’ve at least engaged in talks on some level is interesting. Thomas has pulled no punches about the fact that he wants to join the Cowboys, but whether or not the team can make a deal happen remains to be seen.

After being a first-round pick by the Seahawks back in 2010, Thomas has racked up 642 combined tackles, 64 passes defensed, 25 interceptions and 10 forced fumbles in 121 games. He’s made six Pro Bowls and was named a First-Team All-Pro three times, as well as Second-Team All-Pro twice.

The Cowboys have a young and intriguing defense, but Thomas would add stability and another veteran leader to the mix. It’ll be worth monitoring how his situation with the Seahawks plays out, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see the 29-year-old get moved.