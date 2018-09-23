Earl Thomas Cowboys Trade a ‘Super Long Shot’ as Chiefs Emerge as Favorites

Dallas Cowboys fans hoping America’s Team will still pull off a trade with the Seattle Seahawks for Earl Thomas may be disappointed as the chances appear to be diminishing. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Seahawks sources told him a Thomas trade to the Cowboys was a “super long shot.” Schefter went on to report that the Kansas City Chiefs have emerged as a dark horse contender to acquire Thomas.

Thomas missed practice on Friday for personal reasons. Schefter reported the Seahawks are considering fining Thomas for “conduct detrimental to the team.” That said, it does not appear as though they are in any hurry to make a deal. Thomas is expected to play against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys take on the Seahawks in Week 3, and there is some speculation that it could reignite trade talks between the two teams.

The Seahawks Could Hold Out for a 1st Round Pick Before Trading Earl Thomas

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Cowboys are hoping that the meeting between the two teams will re-open trade talks for the Seahawks safety. Rapoport noted the Seahawks would only listen to offers if they are “blown away”, which could take as much as a first-round pick for Seattle to move Thomas.

While the Seahawks may be looking to play hardball, if the team continues to lose games there is going to be mounting pressure on the front office to get something in return for the Pro Bowl safety that could bolt this summer. Thomas is on the final year of his contract, and it remains to be seen whether the Seahawks can work out a deal with Thomas after this season. At the same time, if teams like the Chiefs and Cowboys continue to win games, they may be more likely to sweeten the pot if they believe Thomas can help them win a Super Bowl this season.

The Cowboys and Seahawks have been linked since around the time of the 2018 NFL draft. The sticking point seemed to center around a second-round pick, and Thomas reported to the team right before the season started after trade talks broke down. Thomas posted this message on Instagram on September 5th announcing his return to football.

I worked my whole life for this….. I’ve never let me teammates, city or fans down as long as I’ve lived and don’t plan on starting this weekend. With that being said, the disrespect has been well noted and will not be forgotten. Father Time may have an undefeated record but best believe I plan on taking him into triple overtime when it comes to my career.

Aside from admitting he wanted to “protect himself” on the field until he received a new deal, Thomas has been mostly quiet. On the same day he missed practice, Thomas posted a photo of his family visiting him at the Seattle facility. Most recently, Thomas posted a collage with various photos of himself playing football with the caption “almost that time.”