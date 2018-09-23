Kansas City Chiefs Have Interest in Trading for Earl Thomas

The Earl Thomas saga continues in Seattle on Sunday. As the Seahawks are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys at home this week, they are expected to field some potential offers for their veteran Pro Bowl safety, Earl Thomas.

Thomas has been unhappy for quite some time now. As he asked the Seahawks for a new contract all throughout the offseason, Seattle just wouldn’t budge on a potential payday. That led to Thomas becoming frustrated and holding out. For the love of the game, Thomas returned to the organization before the season kicked off, despite not getting traded or agreeing to a new contract.

During the offseason, the Seahawks and the Cowboys have been in multiple discussions concerning a potential trade involving a second-round pick and Earl Thomas. For the Seahawks, the early pick wasn’t enough. The trade talks eventually grew stale as the two teams haven’t discussed Thomas at all for quite some time now. But as the Cowboys head into Seattle on Sunday, there are rumors of a potential meeting being held.

As the Cowboys remain optimistic about a potential trade, rumors are heating up that the Seahawks now have a new team interested. The Kansas City Chiefs have emerged as a potential trade partner for the Seahawks to acquire Earl Thomas.

Earl Thomas to the Chiefs?

The Seahawks are considering a significant fine to Earl Thomas for conduct detrimental for twice missing practice. No final decision made. He's expected to play vs. Cowboys AND the Chiefs have emerged as a possible trade partner if Thomas is dealt this year, per sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 23, 2018

Just this past week, Thomas was absent from most team activities. Many have speculated that a trade with the Cowboys could be completed ahead of Sunday as his game status was unclear. Then, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed that Thomas would play on Sunday, for Seattle. But Thomas could find himself paying off a fine for absence over the last few days.

As the Seahawks try to remain committed to keeping Thomas happy, they will still field offers for a potential trade. The 2-0 Chiefs have come out of the woodworks with having interest in Thomas on Sunday. It seems as though the AFC West leaders are attempting to make some more win-now moves as they have become a legitimate contender through the first two weeks of the season.