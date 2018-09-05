Katie Boulter, Jack Sock’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts to Know

British tennis player Katie Boulter is the alleged girlfriend of Jack Sock, according to an Instagram story post by doubles partner Mike Bryan in July.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Boulter & Sock Have Kept Their Budding Romance on the Down Low

Sock has been in several high-profile relationships in the past, but his current relationship with Boulter has been kept completely on the down low, with their relationship only being revealed by Sock’s doubles parter in an Instagram post in July.

Bryan captioned the photo “Double Date” and tagged it in Wimbledon, even going so far as to tag both of the players in the picture, which shows them walking and holding hands.

Sock then posted a photo of Boulter on his own Instagram story, captioning it “love island during lunch.”

2. Boulter Has Won $334,260 in Prize Money

22-year-old Katie Boulter is currently ranked #104 in singles rankings, and has won over $300,000 in prize money thus far in her career.

Boulter has a 1-2 record at Wimbledon, and has won five singles and four doubles titles to date.

3. Sock Previously Dated Michaela Burns

Though the exact date is unknown, Burns and Sock were first seen publicly together in 2017, in the wake of Sock’s breakup with fellow tennis player Sloane Stephens. Their relationship was confirmed when Sock and Burns shared a kiss after his victory at the Rolex Paris Masters in 2017.

According to The New York Times, Burns has experience with tennis, herself, having played tennis at Palm Beach Atlantic University.

Sock has said of his relationship with Burns, “There can be some lonely and down moments on tour for sure. So to have someone that obviously cares about me and I care about her, it definitely helps.”

4. Prior to Dating Burns, Sock Was in a Relationship With Sloane Stephens

Ready for grass court szn 💫 A post shared by Sloane Stephens (@sloanestephens) on Jun 16, 2018 at 6:24pm PDT

In 2013, a romance between Sock and tennis player Sloane Stephens was revealed after Stephens posted a picture of the two of them cuddling. The couple were reportedly together for three years before breaking up. News of the breakup surfaced when Stephens posted a photo with soccer player Jozy Altidore in June 2017.

5. Sock Is Currently Ranked #14 as of July, 2018

Sock has experienced several highs and lows throughout his professional career. He won the gold medal in the mixed doubles at the 2016 Olympics, and won a bronze medal in the men’s doubles at that same Olympics.

Sock has since been playing doubles with Mike Bryan. The two won Wimbledon in 2018.