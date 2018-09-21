Melisa Reidy-Russell Alleges Abuse From Addison Russell in Blog Post

Melisa Reidy posted a blog on September 21 that alleged brutal abuse she says she suffered at the hands of her former husband, Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell. After the blog went viral, Russell was placed on administrative leave by the MLB. In a statement, the Cubs said they supported the league’s decision. The organization added that they would support the investigation into Russell.

Reidy originally posted the blog as a link on her Instagram page. The post is titled, “You no longer have a secret, You have a story.” The couple’s divorce was finalized in Florida in August 2018. Both Reidy and Russell hail from the town of Pensacola, where their January 2016 marriage was registered. The pair have a son together.

Here’s what you need to know:

Reidy Wrote that She ‘Forgave’ Addison & Assumed the Alleged Abuse Was a One-Off

One passage of the blog reads:

The first time I was physically mistreated by my spouse, I was in shock. I couldn’t wrap my head around what just happened… Why did he get angry? What did I do for him to want to put his hands on me? Of course I forgave him & assumed it would never happen again. I just thought he had let his emotions get the best of him, he loves me and he’s sorry. I was deeply hurt that he could even be capable of this behavior towards me, I couldn’t understand how the man I was so in love with, the FATHER of my child, the man I married just a few months ago could show such aggression towards me… I simply could not wrap my head around it, it tore me apart.

Another section accuses Russell of abusing Reidy in the presence of their infant son. Reidy writes that she “swore” that would be the last time she would be a victim.

One of Reidy’s Friends Had Previously Alleged that Russell Was ‘Mentally & Physically’ Abusive

After news of Russell’s suspension came out, Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo told the Chicago Tribune, “I don’t know enough about it. It’s an ongoing investigation.”

In July 2017, allegations of abuse against Russell emerged on social media. A friend of Reidy’s wrote in a social media post that Russell had “mentally and physically” abused his wife. Russell denied those allegations at the time, calling them “hurtful.” Later that summer, Reidy filed for divorce in Florida. Despite the alleged abuse, Reidy did not co-operate with an MLB investigation into Russell. Although the Chicago Tribune reports that Reidy acknowledged writing an Instagram post which said that she had been “cheated on” and “disrespected” by Russell. The shortstop was also accused of “showing little interest” in the raising of their child.

The Official Reason for Their Divorce Was Because they Were ‘Not Getting Along’

At the time their divorce was filed, the reason given was that the couple were “not getting along anymore and having different opinions on how their marriage should proceed,” reported the Tribune at the time.

Reidy Said the Alleged Abuse ‘Impacted’ Her More Than Anything

In a Facebook post that accompanied the link to the blog post, Reidy wrote, ”

I’ve been back & forth with myself deciding whether to share this or not, but more than ever lately I’ve been seeing a lot more and more of these situations around me, & I’ve seen the woman I was a year ago in women around me in very similar or sadly even worse situations. So with that being said, it’s been on my heart for a while now that I should share my story, a chapter in my life that has impacted me more than anything, but most importantly how I overcame it. I hope my testimony can touch the hearts that are needing some encouragement & strength.”

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Being Porn Stars on the Side