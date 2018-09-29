Raiders HC Jon Gruden Sounds off on Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders will be the first team to face Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield for an entire NFL game. While it’s unknown exactly what to expect from Mayfield in his first start, we have a pretty good idea after seeing his second-half performance in Week 3.

Apparently, Gruden took notice of that game, and a bit of what Mayfield did throughout his collegiate career as well. While speaking with the media Wednesday, the Raiders coach raved about the No. 1 pick, stating he has the “it factor.”

Via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal:

#Raiders coach Jon Gruden on #Browns QB Baker Mayfield: I think the guy's got the it factor, the charisma, the feel. He's got the ability to be great, I think — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) September 26, 2018

Mayfield’s First NFL Action, Future Outlook

Mayfield took over for starter Tyrod Taylor during the Browns’ recent victory over the New York Jets, which snapped a 19-game winless streak. After entering the game around the two-minute warning of the first half, the 2018 No. 1 overall picked looked every bit like the real deal.

Mayfield completed 17-of-23 passes for 201 yards and caught a two-point conversion. Most importantly, though, he walked away with his team landing in the win column and Browns fans feeling plenty of reason for optimism.

Week 4 against the Oakland Raiders will be an interesting first start for Mayfield. While the Raiders are currently 0-3, they’ve blown two fourth-quarter leads and could easily be 2-1. We’ve seen quarterbacks post solid numbers against Oakland this season, though, as they’ve allowed 744 total passing yards on just 91 attempts along with five touchdowns.

On paper, this could be a potentially big spot for Mayfield, assuming he shows the same playmaking ability and decision making we saw during Thursday Night Football last week.

