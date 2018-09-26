WATCH: Jon Gruden Makes Cryptic Comment on Raiders Amid Drama

There’s plenty of frustration surrounding the Oakland Raiders currently, and head coach Jon Gruden one of many who doesn’t seem thrilled. Along with his team starting 0-3 and struggling to finish games out, there are rumors swirling about some drama behind the scenes.

During Gruden’s recent press conference, the coach made a cryptic comment which opened a few eyes, as The Athletic’s John Middlekauff revealed.

Interesting comment from Gruden 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/tAcvutWpbu — John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) September 24, 2018

“…that’s the story of the game. Although there are a lot of stories behind the scenes.” Gruden said.

This comes on the heels of NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reporting Sunday that there’s a “divide” in the Raiders’ organization due to Gruden’s methods.

But the manner in which he evaluates personnel — and the people who have his ear — has led to a disconnect in a Raiders building filled with people still trying to adjust to a new way of life. According to sources, Gruden essentially has his own staff that helps him judge talent and make decisions — most notably confidant and Director of Football Research Dave Razzano — along with a slew of interns and assistants. Gruden had his own draft board and has his own pro board, separate from those used by others in the organization.

The Meaning of Gruden’s Comments

It’s hard to envision the Raiders coach talking about anything other than the rumors above about a “disconnect” in the franchise. But there’s also a real chance there could be other things going on behind the scenes.

After all, it’s no secret that many players weren’t overly happy about the team’s decision to trade Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears. At this point, though, it’s purely speculation as Gruden hasn’t offered much beyond these comments.

If there is some sort of a divide in the front office or between Gruden and general manager Reggie McKenzie, it could lead to something big happening sooner than later.

