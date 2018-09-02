Report: Robert Griffin III Ahead of Lamar Jackson on Ravens’ Depth Chart

When NFL roster cuts were finally here, it seemed Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III could be the odd-man out. After all, the Ravens traded up to select Lamar Jackson in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. But it seems Griffin’s superb preseason was enough to not only get him on the roster but to land him ahead of Jackson on the depth chart.

As NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero revealed, Griffin will not be traded and will start as the team’s backup quarterback.

Some clarity here: My understanding is the #Ravens aren’t trading RG3 and the plan is he’ll enter the season as No. 2 QB behind Joe Flacco. Rookie Lamar Jackson gets to sit, learn (and probably do other fun stuff, too). https://t.co/OR3i99WR1C — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 2, 2018

While Jackson was the one who entered the preseason with the bulk of the hype, it’s been Griffin who’s shined. The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft completed 27-of-41 passes (65.9 percent) for 243 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed for 52 yards.

Griffin had an excellent start to his professional career, as he was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2012. During that season, he threw for 3,200 yards with 20 touchdowns while adding 815 rushing yards and seven additional scores.

As we know, Griffin had a fall from grace at that point, though, and injuries impacted his career in a big way. The 28-year-old last played a regular-season game in 2016 with the Cleveland Browns, and over five games that season completed just 59.2 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and three interceptions.