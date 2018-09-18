Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Addresses Antonio Brown Skipping Practice Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are already dealing with one disgruntled player in Le’Veon Bell, and now they’re hoping to avoid adding another to the list. All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown skipped practice Monday, as Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette revealed.

This came just after Brown’s response to a former Steelers staffer who called him out on social media. After the comments were made, Brown responded stating “trade me” and obviously his absence from practice left Steelers fans a bit on edge.

Trade me let’s find out https://t.co/4OeepI78zy — Antonio Brown (@AB84) September 17, 2018

Mike Tomlin Addresses Antonio Brown’s Absence

Tomlin was asked about the Steelers’ star wideout missing practice during Tuesday’s press conference, and he spoke with reporters on the topic. When first asked about Brown’s response to the above tweet, Tomlin stated the following:

“I’m not going to openly talk about a lot of things that occur in social media – I will say this, it’s important that we understand our position, the light that’s shined on us and the responsibility that comes with it.” Tomlin told reporters.

The Steelers coach was then asked if Brown was in attendance on Monday:

“He was not, no. I’m looking forward to visiting with him today, discussing that and some other things. I’m not going to get into the details of why he wasn’t here or whether he was excused and all of those things.” Tomlin stated.

The coach refused to state whether or not the absence was excused and also wouldn’t address the reasoning behind it. He did point out there were some “negative exchanges on the sideline” during the Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but it’s unknown if that played a role in the receiver not showing up Monday. Tomlin also confirmed Brown has not asked to be traded.

More will be added to this story as it’s revealed.

