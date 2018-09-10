Wiz Khalifa Says Steelers ‘Need to Pay’ Le’Veon Bell

Although Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner looked solid replacing Le’Veon Bell in Week 1, the outcome of the game left fans less than thrilled. It’s somewhat understandable after the Steelers tied a much-improved Cleveland Browns team 21-21. But the reaction from rapper Wiz Khalifa is likely how a fair amount of fans felt after the game, as he just wants to see Bell get paid and back on the field.

Via TMZ Sports:

Khalifa, who was born and raised in Pittsburgh has never shied away from revealing his thoughts on the state of the Steelers. Even in the above video, he said the Steelers “always start out slow,” while continuing to state that “we gotta pay him [Le’Veon Bell] that cash, we need to pay the man.”

Bell created some headlines after tweeting one single emoji after his team tied the Browns on Sunday, but there hasn’t been much heard on his holdout as we enter the early stages of Week 2.

As things stand, Conner will remain the team’s starter and is coming off a 135-yard rushing game with two touchdowns. The second-year running back also caught five passes for 57 yards, showcasing his ability to make plays in all aspects of the Steelers offense.

READ NEXT: LOOK: Le’Veon Bell Tweets Immediately After Steelers Tie Browns