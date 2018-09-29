Timberwolves’ Jimmy Butler No Longer Seems to Care Where He’s Traded

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler has gone from having a list of three preferred trade destinations, to just one, to apparently not caring anymore. At this point, the All-Star guard wants to be moved and for his time in Minnesota to be over it seems.

After pointing to the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers, and New York Knicks as his three top trade destinations, that shifted shortly after. Butler’s attention was then on the Miami Heat as the team he wanted to play for this season. And finally, we have the latest rumors and rumblings surrounding the 29-year-old.

This time, they point to Butler just not caring where he lands, because he wants this all to be over with, as ESPN’s Stefano Fusaro revealed (in much nicer terms).

Adding to this, sources close to Jimmy Butler tell me that he’s extremely frustrated with the Wolves hesitation to get a deal done. (Steep price)The source reiterated that Butler would love to be in Miami, but at this point, he just wants this process to be done 1 way or another. https://t.co/IBjt3dwDWh — Stefano Fusaro (@FusaroESPN) September 27, 2018

Butler’s Frustration Building Quickly

While the Timberwolves are focused far more on making sure the deal benefits them (understandably), it seems Butler is just trying to push a trade through. With the NBA season set to start this coming month, the guard has remained away from his team and is basically playing an uncomfortable waiting game.

Unfortunately, it seems the demands of Minnesota are beginning to push teams away. Earlier today The Athletic’s Sam Amick revealed the Philadelphia 76ers are “completely out” of talks. To go along with that, Legion Hoops reported the Brooklyn Nets refuse to “overpay” for Butler.

Butler’s waiting game to get out of Minnesota may not have an end in sight currently, and he’s surely not thrilled about that.

