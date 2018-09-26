Miami Heat Favored to Land Jimmy Butler

Could the NBA see a Dwayne Wade and Jimmy Butler reunion out in Miami? At first, it wasn’t really in the cards. But now it’s more likely to happen as Minnesota Timberwolves offseason holdout Jimmy Butler has requested the Miami Heat as his desired landing spot for the 2018 season.

Just a few days ago, Butler met with his current head coach, Tom Thibodeau, and the T’Wolves front office to possibly come to an agreement. The team had hope that they could potentially change Butler’s mind and convince him to at least join the team during the NBA preseason. As expected, Butler would not budge. Therefore, his time in Minnesota is officially in the books.

Now, Butler is trying to focus on a new landing spot. And after there were rumors that he really wanted to join the New York Knicks, we quickly found out that the rumors were nothing more than speculation. According to the New York Times’ Marc Stein, Butler, and his agent, Bernie Lee have informed Timberwolves ownership that Butler wants to be traded to the Miami Heat. With the sudden change of heart, the Heat now have the best odds to land Butler, according to Bovada.

Updated odds for which team Jimmy Butler will start the 2018-19 NBA season on (@BovadaOfficial): MIA +115

MIN +175

LAC +400

NYK +750

BKN +800

PHI +2000

LAL +2500

BOS +2500

GSW +4000 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) September 26, 2018

The Wade & Butler Reunion:

A Dwayne Wade and Jimmy Butler reunion could get awkward, right? Just a month ago, the two players exchanged words over social media when Butler made a comment on Gabrielle Union’s Instagram that just didn’t sit right with Wade.

After the heated exchange lasted a few days, everything seemed to calm down. TMZ caught up with Butler not too long after the incident, though and the T’Wolves star made it clear that they were still cool as he stated that Wade is “his bro.” With everything squashed then, it seems as though Butler would like to re-connect with Wade down in South Beach. And for you betters out there, it looks like Vegas is favoring his requests to land with the Heat.