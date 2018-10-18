10 Best Cheap Golf Putters: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

As the saying goes, “drive for show, putt for dough.” And these days, it can cost you a lot of dough for a putter. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

You can find a high-performance putter from lesser-known companies for a fraction of the price you’d pay for the big dogs like Odyssey by Callaway, Scotty Cameron by Titleist, and TaylorMade, to name a few. Whether you’re a beginner just learning the game or someone who has been hitting the course for decades, quality putters are out there for players of all skill levels. And they can be had at great values.

So we’ve compiled a list of some of the best cheap golf putters to help you make your decision. They’re all made of high qualities materials and can be had for under $50 (well, most of them).

Keep reading below to check out some of the most popular inexpensive golf putters on the market today. As a side note, this list is in no particular order.