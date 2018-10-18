10 Best Cheap Golf Putters: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

As the saying goes, “drive for show, putt for dough.” And these days, it can cost you a lot of dough for a putter. But it doesn’t have to be that way.
You can find a high-performance putter from lesser-known companies for a fraction of the price you’d pay for the big dogs like Odyssey by Callaway, Scotty Cameron by Titleist, and TaylorMade, to name a few. Whether you’re a beginner just learning the game or someone who has been hitting the course for decades, quality putters are out there for players of all skill levels. And they can be had at great values.
So we’ve compiled a list of some of the best cheap golf putters to help you make your decision. They’re all made of high qualities materials and can be had for under $50 (well, most of them).
Keep reading below to check out some of the most popular inexpensive golf putters on the market today. As a side note, this list is in no particular order.
-
Wilson Harmonized Golf PutterPrice: $29.16Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very soft and comfortable all-weather, oversized grip
- Alignment lines for more accurate putts
- Features a micro-injection polymer face promotes solid strokes with a soft feel
- It's only available in a length of 35 inches
- A headcover is not included
- Some users received a different "M" model than pictured
The Wilson Harmonized Putter is one of the best values out there. The blade-style putter features heel/toe weighting and a plumber shaft and designed to offer great balance. You’ll definitely notice the grip — in feel and style. Soft and comfortable, the grip is highlighted by a vertical seam on the back of it to improve the feel which helps give you a smooth stroke every time.
The micro-injection polymer face insert not only looks appealing, but emits a soft, yet solid, feel on impact. As for accuracy, the Harmonized has lines on the head so you can align your putt with confidence for a more consistent stroke. It's available in left- and right-handed versions, but only comes in 35-inch length.
Find more Wilson Harmonized Square Heel/Toe (M1) Golf Putter information and reviews here.
-
Pinemeadow Golf PGX PutterPrice: $37.23Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- White club head helps get a clearer alignment against green
- Extra 40 grams of the mallet putter is “tour-weighted”
- Includes headcover for protection
- Some users found the paint can chip easily; use the headcover
- Some users felt it was too heavy
- Available only in right-handed and 34 inches
The Pinemeadow PGX Putter is appealing all the way around — in style, playability, and price. While the mallet-style putter is a few years old (2013), it remains one of the best bargains on the market. The white club head is certain to add some personality to your set of clubs, but it also serves an important function.
The contrast of the PGX’s white club head against the green grass will help you focus at address to make sure your alignment (you can see the alignment lines really pop in the picture) is precise and where you want it.
The putter weighs 380 grams, making it “tour weighted.” That extra weight will help you be more consistent on faster greens and will also help promote a smooth, stable stroke. Another plus, the PGX Putter comes with a headcover. This won't be Pinemeadow's only entry on this list as they make some of the best cheap golf putters available today.
Find more Pinemeadow Golf Men’s PGX Putter information and reviews here.
-
Ray Cook Golf Silver Ray SR800 PutterPrice: $39.87Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ray Cook putters have won 200 PGA events, including 4 majors
- Tour-weighted putter can handle faster greens
- Available in both 34 and 35 inch length
- Some users weren’t happy with the sound on impact
- Only available in right-hand
- Some might not like the sound it makes coming off the aluminum face
If you don’t know who Ray Cook is, here’s the skinny: Cook never played on the PGA Tour, but his putters were used by PGA pros and won 200 events, including 4 majors, between the 1960s and ’80s. His love for golf and engineering led him to the life of putter design. And according to those numbers, Mr. Cook knew what he was doing.
The Silver Ray SR800, released in 2016, is the most recent of the highly-regarded series. With a soft mid-size grip, the SR800 features a cast aluminum face and an alignment line on the top of the mallet-style head, which will help result in smooth, consistent putts. Other specs include: 3 degree loft, 70 degree lie, plumbers neck full shaft offset, and the head weight is 360 grams. It's available in both 34- and 35-inch lengths.
Find more Ray Cook Golf Silver Ray SR800 Putter information and reviews here.
-
Orlimar Tangent T1 PutterPrice: $39.70Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- TPU polymer insert face promotes solid contact
- Advanced perimeter weighting leads to more accurate putts
- Offset hosel makes sure your hands will be aligned ahead of the putter
- Not the newest Tangent model
- Available only in 35 inches
- Only available in right-hand
Talk about value. The Orlimar Tangent T1 Putter can be had for under $30, while offering high performance, making it a perfect putter for the bargain shopper or beginner. The 35-inch mallet-style design has an offset configuration and is highlighted by a TPU polymer insert face for an excellent feel on impact and a high moment of inertia, which will keep those putts straight and consistent.
The two-toned club head features an extra long alignment line so you’ll be ready to roll accurately at address, and the perimeter weighting will certainly help you improve in accuracy department, as well. It also features a soft, oversized grip and comes with a free headcover.
Find more Orlimar Tangent T1 Putter information and reviews here.
-
Two-Way Putter — Left and Right HandPrice: $22.83Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- It can be used by right- and left-handers
- Very inexpensive at just about $22
- Standard grip isn't too bulky or thin
- One size, under 34 inches
- Does not include a headcover
- Some users felt the putter was a bit on the heavy side
Sure, the Two-Way Putter by Quolf Golf might look like something you’d see at your local putt-putt course. But if you’re just learning how to putt and aren’t interested in plunking down a big chunk of change, then this club could be what you’re looking for.
The interesting thing about this putter is that can be used by both right- and left-handed players. Now it probably isn’t recommended you “switch putt” while on the course, but the Two-Way Putter is a no-frills club which is great as a learning tool for the new golfer. And it's extremely lightweight -- roughly 1 pound.
While the Two-Way Putter lacks the technology of most of today's models, it is one of the best cheap golf putters out there for value and those looking for the old-school style.
Find more Two-Way Putter — Left and Right Hand information and reviews here.
-
Tour Edge 3 Backdraft GT Plus PutterPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Available in 3 sizes — 33, 34 and 35 inches
- Offset hosel ensures your hands will be in front of the putter
- High moment of inertia (MOI) helps keep the putter square
- Some might not prefer the jumbo-sized grip
- Older model of the GT series
- Only available in right-handed
The Tour Edge 3 Backdraft Putter is part of the company’s popular GT Plus series. The all white color gives you excellent contrast against the green grass, resulting in better concentration, focus, and alignment, which, of course, leads to more consistent putts. It’s an earlier model, but the GT Plus Backdraft 3 has all you need to be solid on the greens while saving you green (under $50).
Featuring a jumbo-sized grip designed to keep your wrists from breaking down, the Backdraft 3 has a high moment of inertia (MOI) and heel to toe weight, which are essential for balance and to keep your putter head square throughout the entire stroke. As a plus, it's available in 3 different sizes -- 33, 34, and 35 inches long.
Find more Tour Edge 3 Backdraft GT Plus Putter information and reviews here.
-
Majek K5 P-202 Sabertooth Claw PutterPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Black and white color offers excellent contrast to green grass
- High moment of inertia for better contact and more consistency
- Tour-weighted at 366 grams suited toward faster greens
- One size available — 35 inches
- Only available in right-handed style
- Not conducive to picking up the ball "hands-free"
Another attractive and functional club, the Majek K5 P-202 Sabertooth Claw Putter offers great value for the bargain-hunting golfer. The Black and White color offers excellent contrast against the green grass at address, which will certainly help with your focus and alignment.
The club also boasts a high moment of inertia (MOI) thanks to the unique mallet-style "claw" design, which uses geometry to maximize efficiency and performance. The higher the MOI in a putter the better, and the Majek K5 P-202 has just that.
At 35 inches, the club is tour-weighted at 366 grams, which will help on faster greens (we all need that). It also comes with a free headcover.
Find more Majek K5 P-202 Sabertooth Claw Putter information and reviews here.
-
Pinemeadow Golf PGX SL PutterPrice: $41.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pinemeadow’s 2X ORB Alignment is very helpful for lining up putts and accuracy
- Consistent face insert promotes a smooth roll while cutting down on skipping
- Offset hosel also helps with pre-putt alignment
- Available in one length — 34 inches
- Only available in right-handed
- Some users felt the putter face showed wear rather quickly
For those fans of Odyssey Golf, the PGX SL Putter by Pinemeadow Golf should look a bit familiar. Resembling the Odyssey 2-Ball Putters, the PGX SL has a similar alignment design. Pinemeadow’s 2X Orb Alignment System will help you get that ideal line every time for more on-target and consistent putts. The offset hosel will also aid in alignment.
The putter is center-balanced, meaning your club has a better chance of staying aligned during your stroke, and the consistent face insert will give an excellent feel on impact for a smooth putt. With a soft Pinemeadow Spider Grip and a free headcover, the PGX SL has an Odyssey 2-Ball feel, yet at a fraction of the price. If you are a fan of Callaway, check out our list some of the top Odyssey putters on the market today.
Find more Pinemeadow Golf PGX SL Putter information and reviews here.
-
Wilson Men’s Augusta Golf PutterPrice: $22.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Steel shaft makes for durable construction
- Brass head promotes solid contact for a smooth roll
- All-weather grip will prevent slipping in all conditions
- Some users find it difficult to put with a blade-style head
- Doesn’t come with a headcover
- Only available in 35-inch length
Two words synonymous with golf stand out here: “Wilson” and “Augusta.” The price isn’t too shabby, either — under $25. As for the putter itself, it features a harmonized design, making it conducive to the playing styles of all golfers. Whether you’re right-handed, left-handed, a beginner or scratch golfer, you’ll find the Wilson Augusta will fit your game.
The brass head of the blade-style putter will help get solid contact and minimize skipping. The all-weather, oversized grip is soft and comfortable, and lends an excellent feel, which is very important for concentration and focus. The putter is 35-inches long and comes with a 1-year general manufacturer’s warranty.
Find more Wilson Men’s Augusta Golf Putter information and reviews here.
-
Ray Cook Golf Gyro PutterPrice: $50.38Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- It has weight ports screw to promote higher MOI for more consistency
- Available in 2 sizes -- 34 and 35 inches
- White head color and alignment marks offer grear pre-putt contrast and positioning
- Available in right-handed only
- Beginners might find using the weight screw a bit difficult
- Some might find the grip a little too bulky
Ray Cook's second entry on the list is the Gyro, one of the more advanced putters, technology-wise. It is highlighted by a weight screw at the back of the club on the bottom of the head. You can adjust the weight with the idea to get a higher MOI, which promotes better accuracy and control, especially on off-center hits.
Other features include a double-milled precision face to help get smoother putts, helpful alignment markers, and a bright White design for excellent contrast against the green. Available in lengths of 34 and 35 inches, you'll receive a free heacover for each Gyro you buy. Based on the reviews. Ray Cook makes some of the best cheap golf putters on the market today.
Find more Ray Cook Golf Gyro Putter information and reviews here.
