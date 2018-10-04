10 Best Heart Rate Monitor Watches

The Garmin Forerunner 35 is an appealing choice if you’re looking for the best heart rate monitor watch for smaller wrists. The compact heart rate monitor watch doesn’t skimp on features, and is just as useful for beginners as it is for more advanced athletes looking to improve performance.

Highlights include built-in GPS, which tracks distance, speed and workout routes, along with automatic data uploads so you can keep track of your progress. Features such as smart notifications, live tracking and music control let you stay connected during workouts.