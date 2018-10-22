5 Best Mens Compression Pants: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

The right pair of compression pants can ease muscle soreness, and even general tightness and pain. Some athletes rely on compression tights for their actual workouts, while others find them more beneficial for recovery. If you find yourself hobbling around after a workout because your legs generally feel tight and sore, it’s probably time to give compression leggings a try. You don’t need to be a competitive athlete to benefit, as the best compression tights for men cater to all fitness levels.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $13.89 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $90.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $70.51 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $24.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $109.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
DRSKIN Compression TightsPrice: $13.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be used year-round
- Blocks over 98 percent of harmful UV rays
- Quick dry time
- Material is a bit sheer
- Some wish the waist rise was higher
- Thin material
These men's compression tights are designed to keep you cool during the summer while offering heat retention in the winter. The material blocks over 98 percent of harmful UV rays. Two-way air circulation wicks moisture from the skin and helps regulate your body temperature. You can use the tights for training, competing, skiing, snowboarding, and a number of other sports. Moisture sensing and a quick dry time ensures your skin will remain dry as you workout. These tights feature water diffusivity, water metastases, and water absorption layers. The polyester and spandex material ensures your range of motion won’t be restricted.
Find more DRSKIN Compression Tights information and reviews here.
-
Under Armour HeatGear Armour Compression LeggingsPrice: $90.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- HeatGear material designed for regulating body temperature
- UPF 30+
- Anti-odor technology
- Runs long
- Some find them tight in the waist
- A bit transparent
These tights feature HeatGear fabric. The material is breathable and designed to regulate body temperature by wicking moisture and drying quickly. As an added bonus they’re also compression tights with an ultra-tight fit designed to feel like a second skin and a four-way stretch for optimal mobility. UPF 30+ material helps keep skin protected from harmful sun rays. These tights come in a wide variety of colors. They also have an anti-odor technology to limit growth of odor-causing microbes. These men’s tights feature a combination polyester and elastane material and come in regular and tall sizes.
Find more Under Armour HeatGear Armour Compression Leggings information and reviews here.
-
Zoot Sports Ultra Recovery 2.0 CRX TightsPrice: $70.51Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Moisture-wicking material
- Can help minimize post-workout inflammation
- UPF 50+ sun protection
- Can take awhile to put on
- Some find the foot loops cut into feet
- Waist is a bit low
A lighter weight advanced polyester material ensures any excess moisture will be wicked away to help keep your skin cool and comfortable. ZoneRX technology offers increased oxygen delivery to your muscles, while CRx technology helps to improve blood circulation. These tights help speed up the recovery process by putting pressure directly on the muscles with graduated compression zones. As a result, lactic acid is forced out of the muscles. This can minimize post-workout swelling. The foot portion has been redesigned for optimal fit and comfort. Other highlights include antimicrobial and UPF 50+ sun protection.
Find more Zoot Sports Ultra Recovery 2.0 CRX Tights information and reviews here.
-
CompressionZ Compression PantsPrice: $24.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High-performance fabric for year-round use
- Itch and odor-resistant material
- Flatlock seams
- Long leg length
- Runs small
- Some find the material slides down the waist
These affordable tights come in a variety of colors. Compression technology can minimize injuries by promoting quicker muscle recovery and blood circulation. These men’s compression tights are designed with a high-performance fabric that is ideal for year-round use. The material is also itch and odor-resistant for more comfortable workouts. A four-way stretch technology ensures these tights will move with you rather than hold you back. Flatlock seams protect your skin from chafing and irritation.
Find more CompressionZ Compression Pants information and reviews here.
-
SKINS DNAmic Compression Long TightsPrice: $109.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes in several colors
- Specially designed waistband
- SPF 50+ UV protection
- Can take some extra effort to put on
- Not available in tall
- Pricey
Gradient compression helps to increase blood flow and reduce fatigue. Whether you’re a serious athlete or a weekend warrior, this could mean a speedier recovery and enhanced performance. The fabric minimizes muscle vibration and oscillation, which in turn boosts muscle efficiency and may alleviate post-workout soreness. Oxygen delivery is also increased to help reduce fatigue in active muscles. The waistband has been specifically designed for a comfortable and accurate fit. Other highlights include moisture wicking, SPF 50+ UV protection, and a variety of color options.
Find more SKINS DNAmic Compression Long Tights information and reviews here.
See Also:
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
3 Comments
3 Comments
Discuss on Facebook
A very thorough review, however do think people neglect to detail fit in the nether region. Thigh compression is great, but for those whom do not partake in niche fetishes a loser bit may be desired for the fun bits.
Ohh good to know!