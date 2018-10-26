6 Best Running Headlamps: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Having a headlamp that illuminates your favorite running path is a good start, but you also want a running headlamp that’s comfortable and fits properly. Most headlamps have an adjustable strap for a more secure and personalized fit. If you plan on running outdoors frequently in inclement weather, consider a headlamp that’s at least water resistant. A handful of models are weather resistant and are built to withstand tough conditions such as rain and sleet.
Headlamp brightness is measured in lumens. Many of the best running headlamps offer at least 100 lumens, which is ideal for road running. However, if you’re planning on using the headlamp on trails, consider going up to 200 lumens or higher. A greater output means better visibility even on the darkest trails. Another feature for trail runners to consider is an adjustable light or at least a beam that can alternate between a broad output and a narrow beam.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $64.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $26.39 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $27.65 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $14.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $14.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
Black Diamond Sprinter HeadlampPrice: $64.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Red taillight strobe
- Built to withstand sleet and rain from any angle
- IPX4 stormproof material
- Power button can be tough to push when wearing gloves
- Some find the power button for the rear light to be awkwardly placed
- Doesn’t have direct USB connectivity
Urban runners will particularly appreciate the red taillight strobe with an on/off switch for enhanced safety on the road. This headlamp features an all-weather construction and is designed to hold up against sleet and rain from any angle. Other highlights include constant illumination on every brightness setting and a lithium polymer battery with a five-hour USB charge time. The headlamp puts out 130 lumens on the highest setting and comes with strobe, dimming, and full strength settings.
Find more Black Diamond Sprinter Headlamp information and reviews here.
-
Princeton Tec Remix LED HeadlampPrice: $26.39Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Available in a variety of colors
- Large push button switch
- Approximate 150 hour burn time
- Lacks a strobe setting
- Confusing switch system
- Some complain that the battery cover door breaks easily
You can find this Princeton Tec headlamp in a variety of colors. It also comes in 70, 100, 125, and 150 lumens to match your personal preference. You can use the Remix as a long distance light or for navigating the terrain just ahead. This running headlamp features a water-resistant construction along with an easily accessible battery door cover. The headlamp uses three AAA batteries and features a burn time of approximately 150 hours. The large push button switch is simple to press even when wearing gloves.
Find more Princeton Tec Remix LED Headlamp information and reviews here.
-
Yalumi LED HeadlampPrice: $19.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Up to 110 hours on economy mode
- Can switch between narrow and wide beams
- Angle tilt light
- Have to cycle through all modes to turn it off
- Some wish there was more padding behind the light
- No dimming function
This budget-friendly headlamp stands out for its 120-lumen output, which is more than enough to light up your path during early morning and late night runs. You can expect outputs of 120 lumens on the wide flood beam setting and 90 lumens via the focused spot beam. Burn time is approximately 110 hours on the lower light setting. High-quality Cree LED bulbs are used for the wide beam and focused spot beam. Other features include an adjustable headband, angle tilt for the light, and a lock mode.
-
Nathan Neutron Fire HeadlampPrice: $27.65Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two side strobes with LED lights
- Rechargeable battery
- Auto-strobe feature makes runners more visible to drivers
- Some runners may prefer a brighter light
- Can’t disable auto-strobe feature
- Headlamp can’t be angled
The Neutron Fire Runner’s Headlamp is the latest addition to the Nathan running headlamp family. This headlamp is the least expensive and has basic features that the average runner will appreciate. Some examples include a bright 115 spotlight and two side strobes that put out red, blue, and green LED lights for enhanced safety and visibility on the road.
It’s also rechargeable and features five distinct lighting modes. When a car’s headlights hit the headlamp, the light automatically begins to strobe to ensure the runner is fully visible to the driver. A combined spotlight and floodlight makes it easier to see close up as well as far away.
Find more Nathan Neutron Fire Headlamp information and reviews here.
-
Vitchelo V800 HeadlampPrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- One-touch boost mode
- Waterproof construction
- Has an emergency “SOS” red and white light
- Poor battery life in maximum mode
- Some wish there was better angle adjustment
- A bit heavy
The Vitchelo V800 Headlamp is an appealing choice for runners with features such a boost mode that turns on maximum light power with one touch along with a wide-angle light for enhanced visibility up close. The maximum output is 168 lumens. The headlamp is compatible with rechargeable and non-rechargeable batteries and has a red LED light for optimal night vision. There’s also a lockout feature to keep batteries from draining when the headlamp isn’t in use. Separate buttons are available for the red and white lights.
Find more Vitchelo V800 Headlamp information and reviews here.
-
Amphipod Swift-Clip Cap LightPrice: $14.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to clip on to a hat or visor
- Includes constant beam and strobe illumination modes
- Coin batteries are included
- Some wish the light was brighter
- Light can’t be angled or adjusted
- Text here
If you want to brighten up your path during early morning or late night runs but don’t want to deal with a cumbersome headband, consider this cap light. Just fasten the Swift-Clip directly to your cap or visor to begin. A constant beam offers precise visibility in front. There’s also flashing strobe modes for added safety. The cap light weighs just .5 ounce and comes with a rubberized housing that’s easy to grip. Long-lasting coin batteries are included. This light is available in a variety of colors.
Find more Amphipod Swift-Clip Cap Light information and reviews here.
See Also:
- 10 Best Handheld Water Running Water Bottles (2018)
- 5 Best Reflective Vests for Runners and Cyclists (2018)
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
2 Comments
2 Comments
Discuss on Facebook
sprinter headlight was updated some considerable time ago. current version: 200 lumens!!!!!
black diamond sprinter is 200 lumens!