10 Best Sports Backpacks: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

If you have to carry as many sports supplies as school supplies, it can help to get one bag to hold it all. But finding the perfect backpack for your athletic needs isn’t easy.

The ideal sports bag has to have spacious compartments to store balls and textbooks alike and be made from a durable material (preferably waterproof) that can be continuously hauled to and from practice.

Obviously, if you play a sport like baseball or lacrosse, you’ll want a kit bag that properly shaped to carry your equipment.

But if you play a sport with minimal gear like soccer, basketball, or volleyball, you can get by with a large top loading backpack.

The more intramural you are, the more complex your needs become, and that goes for children or adults.

No matter what, our top picks for the best backpack for sports have you covered. Read on below, and please, stop packing your dirty clothes right next to your lunch.