Browns’ Baker Mayfield Draws Comparison to Brett Favre, John Elway

Each NFL coach has their own unique way of preparing their team for an opponent, and that was proven true by Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale. Ahead of his team’s Week 5 matchup with the Cleveland Browns and new starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, Martindale pulled no punches talking about the rookie No. 1 pick.

As NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero revealed, the Ravens coach has told his team that Mayfield is “this generation’s” Brett Favre/John Elway.

#Ravens DC Don Martindale says he has told his players he thinks #Browns QB Baker Mayfield is this generation’s Brett Favre/John Elway. Knows where to go with the ball, quick release, accurate. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 4, 2018

These are some big comments about any player, but specifically, one who’s played just one and a half games in their NFL career. While Mayfield has looked solid at various points, there must be something on the tape that really has Martindale’s attention.

Baker Mayfield’s Play Thus Far

Through just over six quarters of NFL regular-season action, Mayfield has completed 38-of-64 passes for 496 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He struggled with completion percentage a bit in Week 4 against the Oakland Raiders, connecting on just 51.2 percent of his passes.

With that said, Stats.com reveals the Browns are tied for the most drops in the league this season with 10. Football Outsiders also details the catch rate of Cleveland’s wideouts, including Jarvis Landry (51 percent) and Antonio Callaway (42 percent). While the catch rate does not include drops, it’s eye-opening to see that nearly 51 percent or less of all passes thrown in the direction of two of the team’s pass-catchers have been caught.

A large part of that likely has to do with rapport, as Mayfield entered last game with limited in-game action with the starters. The comparison to Favre and Elway could prove true down the road, but his current focus is surely much more centered on getting a win in Week 5.

