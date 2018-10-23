LOOK: Broncos QB Chad Kelly’s Mugshot After Arrest Revealed

Denver Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly finds himself facing serious trouble currently, and the outlook of this situation doesn’t look good. The team’s backup quarterback was arrested Tuesday morning on a charge of first-degree criminal trespassing in Englewood, Colorado.

The details of the situation were provided by NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, who revealed Kelly was jailed at Arapahoe County Jail. Shortly after the news was released, Kelly’s mugshot was made public by Kevin Vaughan of 9News.

Details of Chad Kelly’s Arrest & Future Outlook

While there’s only been so much information provided to this point about Kelly’s arrest, The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala provided some of the details.

According to a media release by Englewood Police, officers responded to an address in the 3200 block of South Lincoln Street at 1:17 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a male standing outside a residence. While officers were responding, they received information that the male was inside the residence. Per the release, the male was chased out of the residence by an occupant and officers began to search the area. Shortly after, a male matching the description provided by the homeowner was found inside a black sports utility vehicle near Gothic Theatre. The male was identified as Kelly and taken into custody. Kelly was transported to Arapahoe County Jail and the investigation is ongoing.

It’s brutal for Kelly and a situation which could leave a major impact on both his career and life. This isn’t the first run-in he’s had with the law, as Kelly was arrested following a nightclub brawl after signing with Ole Miss back in 2014. He was also involved in a brawl during his brother’s high school football game less than two years later during his second season with the Rebels.

Kelly, who’s 24 years old, flashed upside during the 2018 NFL preseason. He completed 66.7 percent of his passes in the four-game span for 466 yards and three touchdowns while surpassing Paxton Lynch on the Broncos’ depth chart.

READ NEXT: Raiders QB Derek Carr Defends Himself on Twitter Over Crying Rumors

