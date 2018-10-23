Raiders QB Derek Carr Defends Himself on Twitter Over Crying Rumors

Things got a bit heated in the social media world when it came to Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on Tuesday. After NFL media website Pro Football Talk stated Carr “cried after being injured” in a tweet, a string of Twitter reactions poured on. While many were eye-opening, one stood out among than the rest.

After Carr’s brother, Darren, attempted to defend his brother, the Raiders quarterback opted to take things into his own hands with a response to the story.

Don’t even waste your time with this big bro. On the ground I yelled get me up get me. Then I got to the sideline and yelled again. Not one tear. Not one time. There is the Truth. People will click on it because it sounds crazy. But stop playing with me. — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) October 23, 2018

Carr wasn’t done there, either. He followed up that original tweet by posting a second away from the thread while making a strong statement in the process.

I’m a Raider. It’s not a “popular” thing to be a Raider right now, but I am and I love it. I love the struggle of trying to fight back for our city when not a lot of people believe in us. People can try all they want to tear us apart, but it’s not happening to the real ones. 💀 — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) October 23, 2018

Derek Carr Trade Rumors Ramping Up

The drama surrounding Carr and his future with the Raiders has only picked up steam as of late. Most recently, The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II revealed there are “whispers” the team has “already concluded” the 27-year-old is not their signal caller of the future.

But even prior to this came talks that Carr could be in the wave of names potentially traded by the team either this year or in the offseason. As Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports stated, there’s an expectation that head coach Jon Gruden will listen to offers in 2019.

“Ultimately, what this means for quarterback Derek Carr, Oakland’s second-round pick in 2014, remains to be seen, though it’s fair to say a growing number of GMs suspect Gruden may entertain offers for him as well in 2019, especially if Gruden’s in position to draft his pick of quarterbacks in the upcoming draft. Khalli Mack, Oakland’s top pick in 2014, was already dealt to Chicago in a monster deal before the season, and Gruden’s pursuit of additional draft picks is not expected to stop there.”

Time will tell, but for the time being Carr remains with the Raiders and it’s a longshot that changes prior to the October 30 trade deadline.

