Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones: Conor McGregor ‘Doesn’t Look as Mean as He Is’

Could we have a budding new friendship between a UFC superstar and one of the most high-profile sports owners in the world? Conor McGregor was in attendance for the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and spent quite a bit of time with Jerry Jones.

After the game, Jones spoke about McGregor, and it seems the fighter wasn’t quite what he expected. As Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News revealed, Jones said McGregor “doesn’t look as mean as he is.”

Jerry Jones on meeting Conor McGregor: "He sure was dressed really classy. He was so personable. He looks like a pianist. He’s good looking. He’s a young guy. He sure doesn’t look as mean as he is, I’ll tell you that right now." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 15, 2018

It’s pretty apparent Jones was joking around with these comments. After all, when your team scores 40 points on arguably best defense in the NFL, there’s reason to be in a good mood. In case you didn’t get to see the moment, McGregor was on the field with the team before the game and hung out with Jones and various players.

Here’s a look at the scene, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter:

Cowboys’ Conor McGregor-Inspired Touchdown Celebrations

The Cowboys were having a good time while knocking off the Jaguars 40-7 on Sunday, and both Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott showed some love for McGregor after touchdowns. First up was Prescott, who gave his attempt at the McGregor strut.

Elliott then threw his hat into the ring by trying to one-up his teammate and backfield mate with a strut of his own.

Cowboys players seemed to love having McGregor in attendance, and Jon Machota also revealed Jones said having the fighter around before the game was “inspirational.” If the team can consistently put up performances like this, it’s safe to say the Cowboys owner would be more than happy to welcome McGregor back often.

