Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Makes Final Decision on Dez Bryant

For those Dallas Cowboys fans who were holding out hope of a potential reunion with wide receiver Dez Bryant, you may want to shield your eyes. On Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones dropped the hammer on the talks of the team possibly bringing the veteran receiver back.

As Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News revealed, Jones spoke on 105.3 The Fan and threw cold water all over the hot-button topic.

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan said he wishes Dez Bryant the best, but it's not currently in Dallas' best interest or Bryant's best interest to have him return to the Cowboys. Jones said he is on board with the team's decision to not have Bryant on the team — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 5, 2018

These comments from the Cowboys owner come just days after Bryant took to Twitter and made it known he was interested in returning.

I’ll rather it be the Dallas Cowboys if not I’ll be ready to play somewhere else https://t.co/IRUmDXMZa7 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 2, 2018

Cowboys’ Decision on Bryant and Current Outlook

Jason Garrett made a similar statement to Jones’ but didn’t completely shut down the idea of it happening. Unfortunately, it’s tough to make the argument that the Cowboys couldn’t use Bryant’s playmaking ability at this point.

Through four games this season, the team has exactly one wideout in Cole Beasley with more than 100 receiving yards and double-digit catches. To go along with that, free-agent signing Allen Hurns has struggled to get going, totaling just seven catches for 81 yards.

The Cowboys need something to help spark their offense, as the passing attack has been mediocre at best. Quarterback Dak Prescott is averaging just 166.5 passing yards per game and the offense as a whole ranks No. 27 in the league with 311.8 yards per game, a number which is helped quite a bit by the play of Ezekiel Elliott.

