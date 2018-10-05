Cowboys HC Jason Garrett Sounds off on Potentially Signing Dez Bryant

Dez Bryant took his shot at a potential return to the Dallas Cowboys, but his former team hasn’t hopped on board. Not yet, at least. On Tuesday, Bryant took to social media to make his feelings known about re-joining the Cowboys.

I’ll rather it be the Dallas Cowboys if not I’ll be ready to play somewhere else https://t.co/IRUmDXMZa7 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 2, 2018

The tweet drew plenty of attention, and on Wednesday it led to Cowboys coach Jason Garrett being asked about the topic. And as we’ve seen quite a few times this offseason, the team is apparently not completely shutting the door, but Garrett made it known the focus is on current players.

Per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News:

Jason Garrett on conf. call w/ Houston reporters asked if they’d be interested in bringing back Dez Bryant: “We think the world of Dez…He was a great player and we have a very close relationship with him, but we’re really just focused on the guys we have on our team right now.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 3, 2018

This isn’t the first time a high-profile name in the Cowboys organization was asked about Bryant coming back. In September, vice president Stephen Jones was asked about the talented wideout who was released this offseason on 105.3 The Fan, as Machota revealed.

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones on @1053thefan asked about the possibility of Dallas re-signing Dez Bryant: “Don’t necessarily see that at this moment, but we’re always looking for ways to improve. Obviously we’re focused on the guys that are on our team at the moment.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 17, 2018

Bryant’s Cowboys Career, Team’s Current Offensive Struggles

Through four games, only one wide receiver (Cole Beasley) has more than 100 receiving yards and double-digit catches, so it’s hard to deny the team could use a playmaker. After signing Allen Hurns this offseason, he’s struggled to get going, totaling just seven catches for 81 yards to this point.

It’s been so tough at the position that running back Ezekiel Elliott is actually the team’s second-leading pass-catcher with 15 receptions for 125 yards. Only one Cowboys wideout has managed to even find the end zone this year, as Tavon Austin has two scores.

Bryant spent eight seasons with the Cowboys and caught 531 passes for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in 113 games. His knowledge of the offense and connection with Dak Prescott could help an offense which has averaged the third-fewest points per game this season at 16.8.

Time will tell, but a Bryant-Cowboys reunion certainly makes sense on the surface.

