If Not Dez Bryant, Cowboys Need to Trade for Dolphins WR DeVante Parker

The Dallas Cowboys have all but closed the door on a potential reunion with Dez Bryant. Unfortunately, that doesn’t change the fact that the team desperately needs help at the wide receiver position. But if Bryant isn’t going to be an option for the Cowboys, they’ll need to look elsewhere, and the answer may come from Miami.

As The Athletic’s Michael Lombardi revealed, the Miami Dolphins are interested in trading wide receiver DeVante Parker.

DeVante Parker has been injury-plagued over his career in Miami, and he might be the next player sent packing by head coach Adam Gase. The Dolphins have talked to several teams about trading Parker as they have been frustrated with him. Via @TheAthletic — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) October 8, 2018

While Parker has dealt with various injuries throughout his young career, he’s flashed tremendous upside when healthy. And if the Cowboys don’t address the wide receiver position and get some help for Dak Prescott, this season could go south quickly.

DeVante Parker’s Potential, Cowboys Struggles at Wideout

Parker, who’s only 25 years old, has played 43 games with the Dolphins, totaling 1,948 yards and eight touchdowns over four seasons. While the numbers aren’t gaudy, he spent his entire career up until this season playing alongside heavily-targeted Jarvis Landry. Although injuries have been a concern, he’s only missed six games over his first three NFL seasons.

The best year of Parker’s career came in 2017 when he caught 56 passes for 744 yards and four touchdowns. His size, speed and raw talent make him a legitimate candidate to be a No. 1 wideout when healthy.

Parker was the No. 14 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Louisville, where he totaled 855 receiving yards in six games during his final season. He also scored 17 touchdowns over the final 18 games of his collegiate career.

Parker’s upside alone should make him an option for the Cowboys, assuming the price isn’t too drastic. Through five games, the team doesn’t have a single receiver with more than 200 yards, and only one (Cole Beasley) has more than 125 yards. As a group, the Dallas wideouts have combined to score three touchdowns.

Something has to give, and the addition of Parker would make everyone’s life easier, including both Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

READ NEXT: NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Untouchable Chiefs & Patriots Rising

