LOOK: Dez Bryant Sounds Off on Twitter After Cowboys’ Loss to Texans

Former Dallas Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant made his feelings known this past week, informing the world that he wanted to come back to his old team. But apparently, that feeling wasn’t mutual. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it known he wasn’t bringing the talented receiver back, all but closing the door completely in the process.

And after the team’s loss to the Houston Texans, Bryant sounded off on that decision and took his shot in the process.

Idk what Jerry meant by that #1 WR but I’m damn for sure would have kept them chains moving… — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 8, 2018

Here’s a look at the original comments from Jones, which came on 105.3 The Fan Friday morning, per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan said he wishes Dez Bryant the best, but it's not currently in Dallas' best interest or Bryant's best interest to have him return to the Cowboys. Jones said he is on board with the team's decision to not have Bryant on the team — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 5, 2018

Cowboys’ Offensive Struggles

For Cowboys wide receivers during the 19-16 loss to the Texans, it was a case of the same story on a different day. Tight end Geoff Swaim led the team in receiving with 55 yards on three catches, and only one receiver topped 20 yards – Tavon Austin, who picked up 44 yards on one grab.

The offensive woes for Dallas have been a major storyline this season, which is part of what led to the rumblings of a potential reunion with Bryant. Through five games, no Cowboys receiver has more than 200 yards and just three of the team’s touchdowns all season have been scored by wideouts.

Something has to give for this team because their defense is finally hitting its stride and the offense isn’t hold up their end of the bargain.

