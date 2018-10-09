Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Believes Dez Bryant Wasn’t True No. 1 WR

If you thought Dez Bryant was fired up about the Dallas Cowboys apparently not needing his help, recent comments from team owner Jerry Jones will only make things worse.

After being consistently asked whether or not the Cowboys will opt to bring back Bryant with the team’s current struggles at wide receiver, Jones dropped the hammer Tuesday. Whether or not he meant to come down this hard is tough to tell, but it wasn’t pretty.

As Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News revealed, Jones told 105.3 The Fan the Cowboys haven’t had a “true No. 1” wide receiver for “several years.”

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan said the Dallas Cowboys have not had a “true No. 1” wide receiver for “several years.” Asked about Dez Bryant, Jones specifically mentioned DeAndre Hopkins and Julio Jones. “Those are the guys. There are not but about a handful of those in the NFL.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 9, 2018

Jones is either insinuating that Bryant wasn’t elite, or that he fell off at some point during his career with the Cowboys. It’s tough to back the comments, though, as Bryant was exceptional in the three-year stretch from 2012-14, and in that final season, he tallied 1,320 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Back and Forth Between Cowboys and Bryant

It’s been a strange season for the player and his former team. After Dallas released Bryant this offseason, there was some negativity from the wideout directed at the Cowboys. But then he flipped the script and offered praise to multiple players and even went as far as stating he wanted to return to the Cowboys.

Jones was apparently not interested, as he all but ended the talks of a possible reunion. Things were quiet for a few days before Bryant sounded off on Twitter after the Cowboys’ recent loss to the Houston Texans.

Idk what Jerry meant by that #1 WR but I’m damn for sure would have kept them chains moving… — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 8, 2018

The team needs something, as their passing attack has been poor to this point in the season. Through five games, there isn’t a single Cowboys receiver with 200 yards and just three of the team’s total touchdowns have been scored by the position.

