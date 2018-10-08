Dillon Danis, Conor McGregor’s Teammate, Called Nurmagomedov a “F*cking Muslim Rat”

Dillon Danis is a teammate of Conor McGregor’s, and is reportedly responsible for inciting Khabib Nurmagomedov during the main event at UFC 229. According to TMZ, Danis repeatedly goaded Nurmagomedov during the fighting, and even called him a “f*cking muslim rat.”

That final insult was reportedly what set Nurmagomedov over the edge, as he then threw his mouthpiece at Dillon and jumped over the cage to fight him in the stands.

Here’s what you need to know.

Danis Is McGregor’s Teammate

Dillon Danis is an American UFC fighter from New Jersey. He has been training with McGregor since 2016. According to Express, he is a ju jitsu specialist, and provided particular aid to McGregor when he was preparing for his fight against Nate Diaz.

In the Wake of His Fight With Nurmagomedov, Danis Lashed Out on Social Media

let’s fight then fuck commissions let’s meet up and fight you pussy little bitch you give every fight you no heart rat https://t.co/77CnDtvODq — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 7, 2018

When Rafael dos Anjos called Danis a “nobody” after the fight took place, Danis immediately lashed out at him, inviting him to fight before calling him a slew of insults, including the one he leveled at Nurmagomedov: a rat.

It seems that Danis uses that insult often. On September 20, he tweeted, “Rats everywhere.”