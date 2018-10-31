Elfrid Payton Injury Update: When Will the Pelicans PG Return to Play?

The Pelicans face off against the red-hot Warriors tonight, who are coming off some record-breaking moments in the past week. Star center and MVP-hopeful Anthony Davis will be a pivotal game-time decision tonight, but point guard Elfrid Payton will miss yet another game after sustaining an ankle sprain in an October 27th matchup against the Utah Jazz.

The last two games have handed the Pelicans their first losses of the season–against the Utah Jazz and then later the Nuggets–indisputably at fault are the absences of both Payton and Davis, both of whom had been starters.

Payton had been contributing good numbers before his injury, with more than 11 points per game, and about 6 rebounds and assists to boot. Davis, of course, was a powerhouse, averaging 27.2 points per game, along with 13.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 3.8 blocks.

When Will Elfrid Payton Return?

It’s currently uncertain when Payton will return, though if the Pels can get Davis on the floor tonight it’ll certainly stem the bleeding as the team endures a brutal five-game road trip. Ankle sprains can be tricky, and depending on how severe Payton’s sprain was it could be up to six weeks before he’s back in top shape.

Luckily Davis isn’t likely to be out as long as that, so the Pelicans and their fans may just have to make it through one more game without the two of them–if even that.

