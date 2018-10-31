Anthony Davis Injury Update: Will Davis Suit Up Against the Warriors?

Anthony Davis has missed the Pelicans’ last two matchups–against the Jazz and then the Nuggets–and his absences have marked the only games the team has lost yet this season. Heading into tonight’s game against the Golden State Warriors (who are in the mood to break records lately) Anthony’s presence will be vital to a Pelicans win on the road.

Davis is a five-time All-Star and an absolutely monstrous force on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. Without him on the floor against this stacked Warriors team, it’ll be tough to imagine the Pelicans coming out with a win.

On Twitter last night, it was reported that the Davis decision will be made after shootaround.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry says they will determine after shoot around tomorrow if forward Anthony Davis (elbow) will play against the Warriors. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) October 30, 2018

While the Pelicans would certainly love to compete against the Warriors tonight–nobody wants to get blown out like the Bulls did the other night–their top priority is keeping their MVP-hopeful healthy.

With Davis at 100%, this team could make a deep playoff run. Without him, it’s a whole different story.

This post will be updated as the story develops.

READ NEXT: Why Can’t the Rockets Win?