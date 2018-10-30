WATCH: Klay Thompson Breaks NBA Record for Threes in a Game

Klay Thompson entered Monday night’s matchup against the Bulls having shockingly gone 5-36 from behind the three-point line. As one of the Warriors’ “Splash Brothers” and an undisputed sharpshooter, the rough start was as unexpected for #11 as it would have been for fellow sniper Steph Curry.

But halfway through the third quarter, Klay had already drastically bounced back from his dismal 3-point percentage, breaking the NBA record for threes in a game with an astounding 14 baskets from behind the arc.

Check out the record-breaking moment below.

NBA RECORD 14 3's FOR KLAY THOMPSON! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 (via @warriors)pic.twitter.com/6iZsllGmEJ — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) October 30, 2018

Thompson left the game to standing ovations soon after breaking the record, and the Warriors bench players took the floor against the flogged Bulls.

Thompson Was on Fire From the Start

Of the 14 three-pointers he scored in his roughly 25 minutes on the floor, ten of them took place within an astounding first half.

Those ten threes broke a record of their own; it was the most that had been made in a half and easily put him on pace to break the single-game record quickly after halftime.

Thompson ended the second quarter with 36 points in the bag and the opposition down by more than 40. After halftime, the Warriors continually fed him the ball as he launched threes in an attempt to break the record.

He missed four in a row before the big moment, but ended the night with an insane 52 points in 27 minutes.

The historic moment comes on the heels of Steph Curry becoming the first player ever to go 7 straight games with at least 5 threes per game, a record which was broken just last night against the Brooklyn Nets.

READ NEXT: Injury Update: When Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Return?