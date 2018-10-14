Josh Gordon Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Patriots WR in Week 6?

It’s time for the weekly fantasy football run of breaking down whether or not to start the incredibly-talented Josh Gordon. While fantasy owners were likely having dreams about what Gordon could do on the field with Tom Brady, we’ve seen very little of the massive upside yet. At least with the exception of one fourth-quarter play last week.

After seven quarters of very little production with his new team, Gordon got the nod from Brady on a jump ball in the end zone in Week 5. The athletic 27-year-old wideout navigated around two defenders to pull down the pass and score his first touchdown as a member of the Patriots.

While the 34-yard score was exciting, there’s still quite a bit to figure out when it comes to Gordon’s fantasy value. And a Week 6 primetime matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs is certainly appealing for owners. So let’s dive in and break down whether the receiver is a start or sit this week.

Key Stats and Josh Gordon’s Fantasy Outlook

I’ll look at the matchup, recent production, snaps and any other key numbers that can help make the start-sit decision easier. All information on fantasy points and statistics for defense vs. position are from ESPN.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. wide receivers in 2018: 75 receptions, 895 yards, five touchdowns (No. 13 most fantasy points per game)

Gordon’s snaps jumped from 22 percent in Week 4 to 26 percent in Week 5, per Football Outsiders (both games totaled 18 snaps)

Gordon’s targets jumped from two to four over the two-game span

It’s just never easy when it comes to Gordon and deciding what to do with him. It’s once again going to come down to the situation you’re in. Seeing the four percent increase in snaps is good, but the fact that it was still only 18 isn’t ideal. His matchup is solid, though, and I love big-time players at home in primetime games.

Should You Start or Sit Josh Gordon?

I’m just not sure I can recommend starting Gordon in most spots. Last week we got bailed out by the late touchdown, but if he hadn’t seen that target, we’d be talking about a one-catch, 16-yard showing against a mediocre Indianapolis Colts secondary.

On the flip side, we know Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense is more than capable of putting up points and doing so quickly, which makes Gordon more appealing. In 14-team leagues or larger, using the Patriots wideout in the flex is fine, but I wouldn’t dip down to 12-teamers until Bill Belichick increases his snaps.

If it happens this week, then maybe you’ll use him in a showdown game in daily fantasy football, but I’d tread lightly and give it another week in season-long.

READ NEXT: DraftKings Week 6 Fantasy: Top Value Plays & Picks at Each Position

