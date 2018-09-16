WATCH: All of Patrick Mahomes’ Record-Breaking TD Passes

It took Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes just 23 completed passes to throw six touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The second-year quarterback was dominant for a second-straight week, and as the team revealed, Mahomes’ 10 touchdown passes through two games broke an NFL record.

Patrick Mahomes out here breaking records. 👏 pic.twitter.com/MGbnnHxs3i — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 16, 2018

In Week 1, the Chiefs quarterback threw for 256 yards and four touchdowns. His Week 2 performance was even more dominant, as he improved in quite a few areas of his game. Mahomes was not only able to lead his wide receivers to the end zone with ease, but he also completed 23-of-28 passes for 326 yards and posted a 154.8 quarterback rating.

Following the huge performance from the 22-year-old, let’s take a look at each of his record-breaking touchdown passes from the first two weeks.

Tyreek Hill Made It Look Too Easy on the 58-Yarder

And Another in Week 1 for Tyreek – a Walk-in Score

Patrick Mahomes Threads the Needle With Perfect Touch

Let It Fly 🚩 pic.twitter.com/kUVF5MMlmL — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 9, 2018

Hey, Look, Another Tyreek Hill TD From Mahomes

Welcome to the end zone. Population: Tyreek Hill ✌️✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/TR0qsDQ5Wi — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 9, 2018

It Took a While to Get Here – but It’s Week 2

MAHOMES ➡️ KELCE 🔑🔑 pic.twitter.com/JUSphTLurF — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 16, 2018

Mahomes Throwing Darts to All His Wideouts

Rollin’ with Mahomes ➡️ Conley into the end zone. pic.twitter.com/Kd0mhYHUQv — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 16, 2018

Kareem Hunt Lending a Hand (or Stiff Arm) on This One

BACK TO BACK TO BACK TOUCHDOWNS, KANSAS CITY!

🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/JUQQRnwmuO — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 16, 2018

Travis Kelce Again off a Dime From Mahomes

SEND IT 📬 pic.twitter.com/d6Qzkup215 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 16, 2018

The Accuracy on This One, Though

Patrick Mahomes' FIFTH touchdown of the day. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Smsnz2YUQu — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 16, 2018

It’s a Tyreek Hill Sighting in Week 2

Patrick Mahomes for six…

for the SIXTH time today. 😱 pic.twitter.com/h6InG2GQx8 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 16, 2018

Through two games, this gives Mahomes a total stat line of 38-of-55 for 582 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, no interceptions, and 39 rushing yards. It’s safe to say the Chiefs haven’t just found their franchise quarterback, but that fans can rest easy with the decision to part ways with Alex Smith this offseason.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3, which is their first home game of the 2018 NFL season. The home crowd is surely ecstatic about seeing their young signal caller in person for the first time this year.

READ NEXT: Twitter Reacts to Browns Decision to Release Josh Gordon