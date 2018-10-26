Gametime Preview: Bucks Face Off in Border Battle Against Fracturing Timberwolves

One week after the beginning of the 2018-2019 NBA season, there are four undefeated teams left in the league. The New Orleans Pelicans are 3-0 and led by MVP hopeful Anthony Davis, the Toronto Raptors are 5-0 under the new addition of All-Star Kawhi Leonard, the Detroit Pistons are 4-0 coming off of several stellar performances by star player Blake Griffin, and the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks are still 4-0.

If the Bucks can keep it up, they’ll cement themselves early amongst the best teams in the league.

It’s Hot in Milwaukee

The Bucks are off to a red-hot start, with MVP hopeful Giannis Antetokounmpo living up to his nickname “The Greek Freak”, averaging almost 29 points per game thus far this season, along with impressive rebound and assist stat lines that make him an obvious contender for the coveted MVP award.

The team as a whole, too, is impressive and likely to make a concerted title run this season. It’s likely that they will handily win the game, especially given the current state of the Timberwolves.

Minnesota Can’t Catch a Break

This year’s Timberwolves have been interesting to watch, but unfortunately not because of any kind of stellar play. They have a young star in center Karl-Anthony Towns, though fractured relations with All-Star Jimmy Butler have made for a rocky road early in the season. Butler is aggressively looking for a trade, somewhat awkwardly still playing with a team that he has regularly butted heads with throughout the last few months.

The drama seemed to reach something of a head in Wednesday’s loss against the Raptors, where Karl-Anthony Towns air-balled a three and then subbed himself out of the game.

And if that weren’t enough, Timberwolves guard Andrew Wiggins is only 50/50 for tonight, after sustaining a thigh bruise in Monday’s game against the Pacers.

Hope for the T-Wolves

There’s some hope for the Timberwolves tonight, though much of it will come down to smartly using their resources and channeling their anger toward the collective good.

Though KAT was certainly frustrated on Wednesday night, he’s capable of big production. Just look at his game against the Mavericks last week where he scored 34 points. Butler has been playing angry, averaging close to 25 points per game so far this season in spite of his fractured relationship with the team, and Derrick Rose has been solid off the bench, showing flashes of his former MVP self.

If the T-Wolves can get it together, with or without Wiggins, they’ll have a chance against the talented Bucks. Either way, with emotions running high as they are it’ll be a good game to watch.

