WATCH: Frustrated Odell Beckham Jr. Goes to Locker Room While Giants on Field

There was no ignoring the frustration on New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr.’s face shortly ahead of halftime in Week 6. And that frustration took center stage when the talented yet outspoken receiver stormed back to the team’s locker room with time left on the clock.

Not only that, but as ESPN’s Jordan Schultz revealed, he did so with the Giants offense still out there.

Odell looks THRILLED pic.twitter.com/XehZFSEyyU — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 12, 2018

Ugly Start to Week 6 for Odell Beckham Jr., Giants

In short, it was a horrible first half for both Beckham and the Giants offense as a whole. The team trailed 24-6 heading into the half, and while Beckham had just two catches for 12 yards, it was no reason for him to leave early.

It’s unknown if something was going on, but Beckham didn’t seem to be with a trainer while walking back. The talented wideout didn’t emerge from the locker room at first with his teammates, but later came out and took a seat on the bench.

We’ll keep you updated as additional information on the situation with Beckham is revealed.

READ NEXT: Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. Calls Out Team After Poor Start

