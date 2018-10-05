Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. Calls Out Team After Poor Start

New York Giants star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t pulling punches after his team’s 1-3 start to the 2018 NFL season. In fact, he’s taking a completely straight-forward approach – letting everyone know what needs to happen for things to improve.

As SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano revealed, Beckham called out the entire team, stating they need to play with some heart.

“A lot of it has to do with the energy that we have, that we don’t bring every single day. And you know me, I’m a passionate, energetic person. I always have to have that. If I don’t it’s going to be a problem for me … We just need to play with some heart” Vacchiano tweeted.

The Giants have lost two close games, first to the Jacksonville Jaguars (20-15) and then the Dallas Cowboys (20-13). But in Week 4, they struggled to get anything going against the New Orleans Saints, falling 33-18 in a game where the Giants failed to top 300 total yards of offense.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Play Thus Far

While Beckham has tallied 331 receiving yards and topped the 100-yard mark twice, one big concern has been his lack of touchdowns. The exceptionally talented wideout hasn’t found the end zone this year after tallying double-digit scores over each of his first three NFL seasons. Although Beckham only played four games last season, he still managed three touchdowns but hasn’t been able to get things figured out to this point in 2018.

The Giants offense as a whole has been disappointing to this point, especially considering the team’s decision to draft Saquon Barkley. They currently rank No. 25 in the league in total yards per game at 314.3, while posting averages of 232.3 passing yards and 82 rushing yards.

