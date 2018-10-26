6 Best Hydration Belts for Runners (2018)

6 Best Hydration Belts for Runners (2018)

Staying hydrated during workouts is crucial. Hydration belts for runners come in different sizes and colors. You’ll also find belts geared towards specific types of running, such as those that are optimal for shorter-distance road runs with access to replacement fluids along with belts that are designed to hold more fluids. Some belts come with a single bottle, while others have multiple smaller bottles.

What Are the Best Hydration Belts for Runners Available Right Now?

Nathan Trail Mix Hydration Running Belt
  • Comes in many colors
  • Zip storage pocket
  • Fully adjustable
CamelBak Ultra Belt
  • Collapsible flask
  • Ventilated mesh
  • Zippered phone pocket
Osprey Dyna Solo Lumbar Pack
  • Touchscreen window
  • Food storage pocket
  • Bounce-free design
hydration belt
Fitletic Hydration Belt
  • Larger phone storage pocket
  • Zero bounce
  • Insulated pouch
FuelBelt H2O-Helium Hydration Belt
  • Lightweight
  • Minimalist design
  • Breathable
Salomon Agile Belt Set
  • Breathable
  • Stretch fit
  • Zippered belt pocket
Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. Nathan Trail Mix Hydration Running Belt

    Price: $35.36
    Pros:
    • Includes storage pocket for essentials
    • Multi-directional stretch helps eliminate bouncing
    • Comes with two 10-ounce flasks
    Cons:
    • A handful of runners complain that the belt can slide up, especially when the water bottles are full
    • Some struggle to fit larger phones into the storage pocket
    • Several mention the bottles aren’t very well insulated

    The Nathan Trail Mix Hydration Running Belt comes with two insulated 10-ounce flasks. Each flask has a push-pull cap for easy access to fluids. A multi-directional stretch helps eliminate bouncing and chafing during runs. Features such as a storage pocket that’s large enough to hold keys, ID, and other essentials, and a zip pocket with a key ring clip add an element of convenience, especially for trail runners. The belt comes in several colors.

     

  2. CamelBak Ultra Belt

    Price: $39.24
    Pros:
    • Lightweight construction
    • Comes with collapsible 17-ounce flask
    • Reflective components
    Cons:
    • Users need to unzip pocket to access flask
    • Only comes in one color
    • Storage pocket may be a bit small for larger phones

    The Ultra Belt stands out for its lightweight construction and convenience, thanks to a collapsible 17-ounce flask. The flask also features a single-piece silicone bite valve that allows for quick and easy access to your favorite sports drinks. The belt has a ventilated mesh material to keep skin comfortable and dry even during the hottest runs. Other highlights include reflective components for added safety during early morning or evening runs, along with a zippered pocket that’s large enough to store essentials. An extra stretch pocket gives you enough room to store gels, keys, and ID. The belt is available in extra-small/small and medium/large sizes.

     

  3. Osprey Dyna Solo Lumbar Pack

    Price: $40.00
    Pros:
    • Women-specific design
    • Angled padded bottle sleeve
    • Includes a 20-ounce water bottle
    Cons:
    • Limited color options
    • Only comes in one size
    • Users need to remove phone flap to access zippered pocket

    The Osprey Dyna Solo Lumbar Pack features a women-specific design with an angled padded bottle sleeve for easy access to fluids during a workout. A retaining strap holds the bottle securely in place and helps eliminate bouncing. The water bottle holds approximately 20 ounces of fluid, which should be sufficient for runs of 1 to 3 hours for most runners. A minimalist design makes the belt a solid choice for training, especially when any extra weight matters. Additional features include a food stash pocket and a touchscreen smartphone window. This belt is available in one size.

     

  4. Fitletic Hydration Belt

    hydration belt
    Price: $41.99
    Pros:
    • Interior pocket for safely storing cash and other essentials
    • Reflective elements for low light safety
    • Front pouch designed to fit larger phones
    Cons:
    • Small flask bottles
    • A few mention the bottles may leak when full
    • Some users note that it can be tough to fit anything else into the phone pocket, especially with larger phones

    This hydration belt comes with two quick-draw 6-ounce flasks along with reflective accents to make you more visible during early morning and evening runs. Each bottle comes with a racing-inspired cap for fast access to fluids. The front pouch is large enough to fit phones such as the iPhone 6 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S5. Silicone grippers help hold the belt in place and prevent bouncing during a run. Other highlights include two exterior loops to hold energy gels along with an interior pocket for safely storing cash and other essentials.

     

  5. FuelBelt H2O-Helium Hydration Belt

    Price: $29.95
    Pros:
    • Available in many colors
    • Removable storage pocket
    • Comes with two 7-ounce bottles
    Cons:
    • Only available in one size
    • Side pocket unzips to the back, which some runners find frustrating
    • Some question the durability of the plastic bottle holders

    Runners seeking a lightweight, minimalist belt that can hold enough fluids for shorter to medium-length runs should consider the FuelBelt H2O-Helium 2 Bottle Hydration Belt. This budget-friendly hydration belt comes with two 7-ounce bottles along with plastic holsters to keep them securely in place. Each bottle has a silicone push-pull bottle cap that’s easy on the teeth and fingers while providing speedy access to your favorite sports drink. A removable storage pocket has enough room for essentials such as keys and ID. The belt is available in a wide range of colors.

     

  6. Salomon Agile Belt Set

    Price: $30.00
    Pros:
    • Designed for longer distance trail running
    • Won’t restrict upper body movement
    • Comfortable mesh material allows skin to breathe
    Cons:
    • Not available in multiple sizes
    • Only has room for one bottle
    • Small flask capacity

    The Salomon Agile Belt Set is specifically designed with longer trail runs in mind. However, it’s also a convenient choice for shorter runs as well as road runs. Highlights include a stretchy fit and a soft, comfortable mesh material that allows skin to breathe and won’t chafe or dig into your skin while you run. This minimalist design also promotes upper body movement without interruption. This belt comes with an 8-ounce soft flask, which can be tucked away when necessary. A zippered pocket lets you safely store smaller essentials.

     

