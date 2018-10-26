6 Best Hydration Belts for Runners (2018)

The Ultra Belt stands out for its lightweight construction and convenience, thanks to a collapsible 17-ounce flask. The flask also features a single-piece silicone bite valve that allows for quick and easy access to your favorite sports drinks. The belt has a ventilated mesh material to keep skin comfortable and dry even during the hottest runs. Other highlights include reflective components for added safety during early morning or evening runs, along with a zippered pocket that’s large enough to store essentials. An extra stretch pocket gives you enough room to store gels, keys, and ID. The belt is available in extra-small/small and medium/large sizes.