Jimmy Butler Trade: Timberwolves Send Scout to Heat Preseason Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves may have just offered some insight on Jimmy Butler trade talks without meaning to do so. As the 2018 NBA preseason rolls along, Tuesday night features a game between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets.

And as Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel revealed, the Timberwolves have a scout in attendance for the game.

Hmm, neither Heat nor Hornets play Timberwolves any time soon. But Minnesota is scheduled to have a scout here tonight in Charlotte, former NBA player Pete Mickeal.#FreeJimmyButler — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 2, 2018

Winderman hit the nail on the head here, as the Timberwolves and Heat don’t square off until Sunday, December 30, and they won’t face the Hornets until Wednesday, December 5. Unless there are trade talks between the Hornets and Timberwolves which haven’t been made public, all signs point to the scout checking out a potential new addition.

Jimmy Butler’s Interest in Heat

The Heat are listed as the favorites for Butler currently, which isn’t all that surprising. As Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald revealed, both Heat president Pat Riley and coach Erik Spoelstra are incredibly fond of Butler.

“Heat president Pat Riley and coach Erik Spoelstra always have admired Butler, not only because of his offensive game, but because of his competitive nature and strong defensive skills, which resulted in him being named second-team All-NBA defense four times in his career.”

Time will tell and this certainly doesn’t make anything a done deal, but seeing Butler dealt to the Heat seems like a very real possibility currently.

