LeBron James Gets Trolled on Twitter After Red Sox World Series Win

We’ve spotted Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James at Dallas Cowboys games previously and we know he’s a huge Cleveland sports fan. But after the Boston Red Sox won the World Series Sunday night, it seems some are getting tired of trying to figure out who he actually likes in MLB. It’s somewhat understandable, as James has been seen supporting a wide range of teams in his career.

Most recently, LeBron congratulated the Red Sox and his business partner Tom Werner on the team’s victory. But as ESPN producer Mike Goldfarb revealed, no one knows which team ‘The King’ supports, and he wants the NBA star to pick a team.

Enough already @KingJames just pick a damn team pic.twitter.com/RkzkJuabYp — Mike Goldfarb (@MikeGoldFool) October 29, 2018

For what it’s worth, LeBron has played in three of the cities on the hats above. This, of course, includes time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and now the Lakers. He hasn’t played for a team in New York to this point, but seemingly spends plenty of time there.

Along with the old “bandwagon comment,” James did receive some defense from the Twitter world, but not a lot.

You dont have to support a team to congrats a friend or a team to be champion… 🙄🙄😤 — Romain Taurel (@romaintaurel) October 29, 2018

We can’t fault James for supporting his friend, but the man does wear a wide range of MLB hats, there’s no question about that.

