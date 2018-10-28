LeBron James Reacts to Cavaliers Firing Tyronn Lue on Twitter

The relationship between LeBron James and Tyronn Lue hasn’t ever been in question, which is why it wasn’t surprising to see the star reach out after the recent news. On Sunday, the Cleveland Cavaliers opted to fire Lue as their head coach following a 0-6 start. While it was somewhat surprising this early in the season, the team has struggled in a big way.

Unsurprisingly, one of the first to reach out to Lue on social media was James, who sent a strong message on Twitter.

T Lue thanks for the memories and more importantly our partnership bringing a 🏆 to that deserved city/fan base. U know how to find me 🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2018

James and Lue were a huge part of the Cavaliers winning their first NBA championship ever, which came during the 2016 season. The duo helped lead Cleveland to an incredible series win over a Golden State Warriors team who broke the NBA record for most wins in a single season. After the Warriors went 73-9 that year, the Cavaliers dug themselves out of a 3-1 hole to win three straight and take the title.

In the seven-game series, LeBron averaged 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 2.6 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game.

Tyronn Lue’s Tenure With the Cavaliers

Lue replaced former Cavaliers coach during the 2015-16 season, coaching 41 games that year and as previously mentioned, winning the championship. He posted a 27-14 regular-season record while going 16-5 in the postseason. His role in the playoff run was certainly under a microscope, as many didn’t believe with the team’s decision for him to replace Blatt.

Lue’s tenure with the Cavaliers ends after 211 regular season games, and he posted a 128-83 record over that stretch. The former coach also led Cleveland to a 41-20 record in the postseason and the team won the Eastern Conference in each of the past two years to go along with the title in the season prior.

