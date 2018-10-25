Mavericks Record 42-Point First Quarter, Rookie Doncic Contributes 12

It was a rough start for the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, as they took a beating to the tune of 42 points scored against them in the first quarter alone.

The matchup pitted two high-profile rookies against each other–Oklahoma pick Trae Young and Slovenian phenom Luka Doncic–with Doncic making an early statement and contributing 12 points to his team’s eventual 42 for the quarter. Doncic shot 4-6 from the field and 2-4 from behind the three-point line, while Young ended the quarter with only 2 points and a few too many fouls.

Rookies in Arms

The two rookies chatted before the game in a somewhat tense setup, neither of them seeming to know quite what to do in front of the cameras. This game has largely been billed as being about them, taking a spot on ESPN primetime though the two teams aren’t projected to do well long-term.

Talent Plus Experience

It’s natural that the two rooks would still be learning how to be comfortable on the massive stage that is the NBA, but in spite of the high expectations placed upon them, neither are strangers to pressure.

Young’s play at OU led him to be the fifth pick overall in the draft, and Doncic has spent the last six years playing professionally in Europe. At only 20 and 19 years old respectively, the two have poise and skills that belie their young years.

As this matchup heats up, keep your eye on the two rookies.

