Markieff Morris Goes Off for 28 Points in Wizards OT Win Over Trailblazers

Monday was an exciting night in the NBA, with several close games and four teams ending up in tight overtime battles. The Washington Wizards was one of those teams, and they had an almost ridiculously balanced score distribution in the night’s win over the Trailblazers. Six players were in double figures in their first win of the season, and Markieff Morris nearly supplanted his career high–he was the leading scorer for the night on 6-of-10 shooting from behind the three-point line.
Getting Noticed
The Wizards kept feeding the hot hand, and Morris kept delivering, sparking praise on social media.
Some (maybe jokingly) compared him to prolific three-point shooter Steph Curry:
Others pointed out, though not without compliment, that this kind of a game is something of an anomaly for Morris, who has scored no more than eleven points in the team’s two other games so far this season:
Not used to scoring so many threes at once, Morris resorted to borrowing Carmelo Anthony’s celebration for his final basket in overtime:
He did some good work during his time on the bench, too:
A Fluke?
The game was back and forth until the very end, with the Wizards eventually coming out on top. And the consensus seems to be that if Washington can keep Morris performing like this, and keep the scoring distributed among their talented roster of players, they’ll be able to compete with just about anybody.
