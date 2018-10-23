Markieff Morris Goes Off for 28 Points in Wizards OT Win Over Trailblazers

Monday was an exciting night in the NBA, with several close games and four teams ending up in tight overtime battles. The Washington Wizards was one of those teams, and they had an almost ridiculously balanced score distribution in the night’s win over the Trailblazers. Six players were in double figures in their first win of the season, and Markieff Morris nearly supplanted his career high–he was the leading scorer for the night on 6-of-10 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Markieff Morris knocks down his 6th three to extend the @WashWizards lead in OT! #DCFamily pic.twitter.com/hsEI4saNwt — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2018

Getting Noticed

The Wizards kept feeding the hot hand, and Morris kept delivering, sparking praise on social media.

Some (maybe jokingly) compared him to prolific three-point shooter Steph Curry:

Always said Markieff Morris was just a taller Steph Curry. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) October 23, 2018

Others pointed out, though not without compliment, that this kind of a game is something of an anomaly for Morris, who has scored no more than eleven points in the team’s two other games so far this season:

Markieff Morris is playing the best game I've seen him play since he was traded to the Wizards. He has six threes. Wow. — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) October 23, 2018

Not used to scoring so many threes at once, Morris resorted to borrowing Carmelo Anthony’s celebration for his final basket in overtime:

Markieff Morris has made so many threes, he's ran out of celebrations… so he just took Melo's 'to the dome' celebration Morris now has 28 points and SIX threes — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) October 23, 2018

He did some good work during his time on the bench, too:

Wedgie or what?!?! Washington Wizards’ Markieff Morris doing his part on the bench against the Blazers!#Blazers #Wizards pic.twitter.com/IF9soTFwYV — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) October 23, 2018

A Fluke?

The game was back and forth until the very end, with the Wizards eventually coming out on top. And the consensus seems to be that if Washington can keep Morris performing like this, and keep the scoring distributed among their talented roster of players, they’ll be able to compete with just about anybody.

Markieff Morris is playing great, hitting everything, but maybe it's not a fluke. The Wizards are putting Nurkic in pick-and-rolls and making him come to the perimeter. This whole Morris at the 5 thing might be good for offense. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) October 23, 2018

