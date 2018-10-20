15 Best Muscle Roller Sticks

Nailing a workout is a great feeling until the post-effort soreness, tightness and fatigue sets in. A muscle roller stick, sometimes called a muscle roller or massage stick, can help alleviate knots and muscle fatigue after a workout. The muscle roller sticks below offer relief that’s similar to a vibrating foam roller, yet in a much more compact package.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $9.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $22.75 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $23.62 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $16.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $11.96 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $42.45 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $23.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $9.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $14.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $24.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $10.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $9.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $8.55 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $16.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Idson Muscle Roller StickPros:
Cons:
- Caters to athletes
- Durable steel rod core
- Easy to transport
- Some say it’s a bit noisy
- Wheels can get stuck if not used on bare skin
- Could be more flexible
As its name suggests, this muscle roller caters to athletes. Features include ergonomic handles make with polypropylene and thermoplastic rubber along with nine independent rollers. The rollers are backed by a steel rod core for added durability and a deeper massage. At 18.5 inches long, the roller is easy to carry from one place to the next. It’s ideal for use on the shoulders, neck, calves, back, glutes, and hamstrings.
Find more Idson Muscle Roller Stick information and reviews here.
-
2. Tiger Tail Rolling Muscle MassagerPrice: $22.75Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Continuous surface is easy to clean
- Eliminates potentially painful pinching found on rollers with gaps
- Ideal for deep massages
- A handful complain that parts can periodically get caught on clothing during use
- Stiffer construction may make it tougher to use in areas such as upper arms and back
- A few mention it doesn’t include a guide or instructions
The Tiger Tail Rolling Muscle Massager stands out for its sturdy center, which features one continuous piece rather than the separate plastic spindles found on The Stick rollers and others. Benefits of this setup include increased comfort, as there is no pinching between the gaps of multiple plastic pieces, and a surface that can be easier to clean. At 22 inches long the roller is portable enough to travel between the gym and home with ease. This massage stick is designed for deeper massages and can help to circulate blood and oxygen for pain relief and faster recovery.
Find more Tiger Tail Rolling Muscle Massager information and reviews here.
-
3. TriggerPoint GRID STK Handheld Foam RollerPrice: $23.62Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features same design as TriggerPoint foam rollers
- Three-dimensional surface channels enhance mobility
- Handles pressure similar to a massage therapist’s thumb
- Only comes in one size
- Some wish the knobs were softer
- Can be tricky to use in hard-to-reach places such as the back
This stick massager features the same surface design as the TriggerPoint GRID foam rollers. Each handle is specifically designed to provide relief and pressure similar to a massage therapist’s thumb. Three-dimensional channels along the surface enhance blood and oxygen flow for increased mobility. The roller measures 21 inches long and under 2.5 inches around. You can also use it seated or standing.
Find more TriggerPoint GRID STK Handheld Foam Roller information and reviews here.
-
4. Elite Muscle Roller StickPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for self-myofascial release
- Optimally shaped with legs
- Ergonomic handles prevent hand soreness and fatigue
- Only comes in one size
- A handful of users note it can pull on hair
- Some find it painful on areas of the body with less cushioning
This muscle roller stick is designed to increase blood flow while reducing knots and tension. In addition to self-myofascial release, it’s also ideal for reducing tightness and soreness after a workout. At 18 inches long, the roller is optimally shaped for use on the legs. Ergonomic handles make it easier to grip the roller during use. Instead of a printed guide, users are encouraged to check out the online videos on the manufacturer’s website to learn how to use the muscle roller stick.
Find more Elite Muscle Roller Stick information and reviews here.
-
5. The Muscle Stick Original Massage RollerPrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Available in a variety of colors
- Handles are designed to reduce fatigue
- Zero-flex construction for optimal pressure
- Not available in a larger size
- Rollers may pinch hair
- Some wish it was more flexible
The Muscle Stick Original Massage Roller comes in a wide range of colors and caters to everyone from beginners to elite athletes. Highlights include a solid stainless steel core and zero-flex construction for optimal pressure. You can use the stick before or after a workout to increase blood flow and reduce tension and knots. The handles are easy to grip and are designed to reduce fatigue on the hands.
Find more The Muscle Stick Original Massage Roller information and reviews here.
-
6. Gaiam Pressure Point MassagerPrice: $11.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three textured massagers designed to target pressure points
- Ideal for use before or after a workout
- Comes with a downloadable massage guide
- A few wish the spikes were softer
- May be a bit too short for taller or less flexible users
- Some find it can leave bruises if too much force is used
Instead of numerous plastic spindles paired together, this tool features three textured massagers designed to target pressure points. You can use this massager before or after a workout to increase circulation and reduce muscle soreness. It’s also ideal for relieving strains and other sports injuries. Comfort grip handles keep hands from getting sore and fatigued during use. A downloadable massage guide is included to help you get started. This tool is 16.5 inches long.
Find more Gaiam Pressure Point Massager information and reviews here.
-
7. Original Body Stick By The StickPrice: $42.45Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes in several variations
- Durable construction
- Ideal for runners and other athletes
- A few wish it was equally as effective on other body parts, not just the legs
- Some wish it was cheaper
- Longer versions can be tough to transport
While the original Body Stick remains the most popular choice for many consumers, a number of variations are available. For example, the Body Stick caters to those with an average build up to 5’10” and who are flexible enough to comfortably use the tool on major muscle groups. If you’re taller than 5’10” or you need more flexibility, consider the Big Stick.
The Power Stick is the second longest available Stick. It’s also for those 5’10” and over or who require more flexibility. Stiff Stick caters to athletes seeking a deep massage. The Hybrid Stick helps tackle hard places such as the behind the neck and knees. Flex Stick is a long, flexible stick intended for use by anyone over 5’10” or who needs more flexibility. This model is ideal for light massages.
Sprinter Stick is short and firm, making it a practical choice for leg use. This Stick can be used for light to deep massages. Marathon Stick is short and flexible. It’s ideal for using on the legs, particularly the calves, and caters to those seeking lighter massages. Travel Stick is a short 17 inches long and flexible.
Find more Original Body Stick By The Stick information and reviews here.
-
8. FWY Muscle Roller Massage StickPrice: $23.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rubber grips are easy on the hands
- Ergonomic shape works for shallow and deep tissue massages
- Longer length makes it easier to reach the back and other tough places
- A few mention it’s more effective when used against clothing rather than bare skin
- Some wish the spikes were softer
- Doesn’t come in a smaller size
At 23 inches long, this muscle roller stick is a solid choice if you’re looking for a greater surface area. With the extra length you can reach your back and other difficult places. The center is plastic with rubberized hand grips that rotate independently. It’s ideal for runners and athletes as well as for preventative therapy and relaxation. The stick is made with durable non-toxic materials. An ergonomic shape makes the tool useful for both shallow and deep tissue massages. Ergonomically designed rubber grips promote stability and ease of use.
Find more FWY Muscle Roller Massage Stick information and reviews here.
-
9. PharMeDoc Muscle Roller Massage StickPrice: $9.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for myofascial release
- Targets pressure points
- Easily portable
- Some complain of an initial plastic smell
- Handles can loosen and come off
- Hair can get caught in rollers
Independent spinning gears dig deeper into muscles and trigger points to relieve tightness and soreness. This muscle roller massage stick works just as well for boosting recovery after a workout as it does for injury prevention and increasing mobility. Whether your workout of choice is yoga, running or a home gym session, you can use the muscle roller stick to target and relieve troublesome areas. The 18-inch roller is compact enough to be carried around, yet long enough to effectively work over larger muscle groups.
Find more PharMeDoc Muscle Roller Massage Stick information and reviews here.
-
10. SKLZ Muscle RollerPrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Mountain bike-inspired handles
- Improves blood flow before a workout
- Can boost muscle recovery after a workout
- Some wish it was larger for the back
- New users may find the plastic rollers too hard
- Can be tough to use on tricky places such as back and neck
The amount of pressure you apply can make the difference between a subpar massage session and one that’s highly effective. Not all massage bars are comfortable enough to apply full pressure for the duration of the session, but the SKLZ Muscle Roller has handles similar to those on a mountain bike. The result is handles that are more comfortable and user-friendly. The roller grooves are also designed to minimize skin contact and pulling. Use this muscle roller stick before a workout to improve blood flow, or after you’re done to boost muscle recovery. Grooves along the stick provide deep tissue manipulation to stimulate muscle recovery.
-
11. TheraBand Muscle Roller MassagerPrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ridged surface works out knots and tension
- Handles can be pushed in for portability
- Designed for self-myofascial release
- Rigid structure can make it a bit too hard for beginners or those with really tight muscles
- Only comes in one color
- Not available in other sizes
If you’re looking for a bit more length, the 21-inch TheraBand Muscle Roller Massager is a practical choice. A greater rolling surface means quicker relief from soreness and tension after a workout, so you can get back to your favorite activities sooner.
This muscle roller stick is designed for athletes seeking self-myofascial release or a deep tissue massage following a tough session. A ridged texture helps to alleviate tight muscles and knots.
The handles are also textured so that you can keep a secure grip as you roll. As an added bonus, the handles can be pushed in, allowing you to carry the stick wherever you go.
Find more TheraBand Muscle Roller Massager information and reviews here.
-
12. URBNFit Muscle RollerPrice: $10.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for beginners to experienced athletes
- Lightweight construction makes it easy to carry
- Designed to last a long time despite heavy use
- Not very long
- Some users notice the occasional skin pinch
- May feel too stiff at first
At 16 inches long and with a weight of just eight ounces, this muscle roller stick is a practical choice for busy lifestyles. You can just easily pack it into your gym bag as you can stash this roller stick into your luggage. It’s also slim enough to work tough areas such as the IT band, calves, glutes, hamstrings and more.
A layer of polypropylene wraps around the steel core, providing a sturdy roller that can help improve circulation, reduce stiffness and even alleviate those nagging aches and pains after a workout.
Non-slip handles provide a safe and secure grip as you use the roller. A small gap between each roller keeps hair from getting stuck during use.
Find more URBNFit Muscle Roller information and reviews here.
-
13. Supremus Sports Muscle Roller Massage StickPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for post-workout recovery
- Non-slip handles for your safety
- Compact for traveling
- Some complain that it squeaks during use
- Plastic isn't very flexible
- A bit short
If you’ve ever experienced the frustration of rollers that don’t roll smoothly, you’ll appreciate this massage stick’s smooth-rolling nature. Uninterrupted muscle rolling means faster relief from muscle soreness and tightness along with leg cramps and lower back pain.
This massage stick is compact enough to work into trigger points for full myofascial release. Non-slip handles help keep the focus on deep tissue massage, rather than worrying about the muscle roller sliding out of your hands during a session. A gap between the rollers prevents accidental hair pulls.
Find more Supremus Sports Muscle Roller Massage Stick information and reviews here.
-
14. REEHUT Muscle Roller StickPrice: $8.55Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Nine individual rollers for effective results
- Segmented spindles hit all trigger points
- Designed for physical therapy
- Not very long
- Plastic exterior is quite rigid
- Prone to pinching hairs during use
Its affordable price tag makes this one of the best muscle roller sticks in terms of value. This massage stick comes in three colors and is primarily designed for physical therapy.
You can use it to work out knots and increase blood flow along with assist in rehabilitation as needed. The muscle roller stick can reduce stiffness, pain and soreness and is compact enough to use for the shoulders, back, neck, shins, feet and other areas. Segmented spindles hit any and all trigger points for a more effective session.
The stick measures 17.5 inches long and weighs just 17.5 ounces for easy portability. Nine individual rollers hug the sturdy steel rod core for extra durability and stability.
Find more REEHUT Muscle Roller Stick information and reviews here.
-
15. Kamileo Muscle RollerPrice: $16.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tread design means no bending or squeaking
- Self-massage workout poster is included
- Ideal for use before and after workouts
- Deep massage might be a bit much for beginners
- Relatively short
- A few complaints of the rollers sticking a bit over time
Its unique tread design helps the Kamileo Muscle Roller stand out from its competitors. Not only does this unique design allow you to easily access and release trigger points, increase blood flow and reduce fitness-related cramping and aching, it also enables self-myofascial release. The tread design also means no bending or squeaking, so you can get the most out of each rolling session.
A thermoplastic rubber mat allows you to hit even those trickier areas throughout the body for optimum results. In addition to reducing pain and soreness after a workout, you can use this massage stick to warm up your muscles before a workout.
A self-massage poster is included to help you get started.
Find more Kamileo Muscle Roller information and reviews here.
See Also:
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.