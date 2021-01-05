15 Best Vibrating Foam Rollers: Your Buyer’s Guide

When a traditional foam roller just won’t do, it’s time to step up to a vibrating foam roller. Most vibrating foam rollers let you choose between several intensity levels so that you can find the most suitable one for you. From general massage to post-workout recovery, we’ve found the best vibrating foam rollers for everyone.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $74.96 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $79.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $74.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $84.03 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $74.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $79.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $159.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $115.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. TriggerPoint Grid Vibe PlusPrice: $74.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multi-density surface
- Ideal for use on back, shoulders and lower legs
- Designed for pain relief and post-workout recovery
- Only comes in one size
- Battery life could be better
- Smaller diameter feels a bit awkward to some users
TriggerPoint Grid Vibe Plus is a compact foam roller that doesn’t skimp on performance. In addition to being highly portable, this vibrating foam roller stands out for its targeted relief. You can use it on the back and shoulders as well as the lower legs, hips and other areas that can be tough to target with a larger foam roller.
The Grid Vibe promotes pain relief and relaxation while boosting post-workout recovery. A multi-density surface provides direct pressure as needed. The roller spans 12 inches and weighs roughly 2.5 pounds. The rechargeable battery delivers up to two hours of use per charge.
-
2. Moji Heated Vibrating Foam RollerPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for small and large muscle groups
- Warms up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit
- Gentle enough for the neck, IT bands and other tight areas
- Requires a microwave to heat up
- Needs to rest for three hours before heating again
- Disassembling and reassembling for microwaving can be tedious
Whether your main concern is back pain, tight muscles, or both, having the added benefit of heat as you use your vibrating foam roller can further boost your recovery. To heat up the foam roller, simply separate it as indicated in the middle and microwave.
Once it’s heated up you can expect up to 30 minutes of continuous heat. The roller gets up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. While this heated foam roller is ideal for the back you can use it on many other body parts, from quads and glutes to hips, IT bands, calves and even the neck. This vibrating foam roller is best for small and large muscle groups.
Find more Moji Heated Foam Roller information and reviews here.
-
3. NextRoller Vibrating Foam RollerPrice: $99.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for post-workout recovery
- Three vibration levels
- Variable vibration intensity
- Dense surface may be too much for beginners
- Need to twist off carrying handle to charge the battery
- Some wish it had a more uniform surface
The NextRoller Vibrating Foam Roller caters to athletes seeking a faster post-workout recovery. The extra firm, high-density surface helps work out knots while reducing muscle soreness. You can also choose between low, medium and high vibration levels for customized results. At 13 inches long, it’s easy to take the NextRoller with you to the gym or studio. Just stuff it into your gym bag or use the built-in carrying handle to transport the roller. The foam roller is powered by a rechargeable battery that can get up to three hours per charge.
Find more NextRoller Vibrating Foam Roller information and reviews here.
-
4. Vibe Hex ProPros:
Cons:
- Designed for trigger point therapy
- Provides deeper massages with less pain
- Holds up to 350 pounds
- Contoured shape can take some getting used to
- Doesn't have a carrying handle
- Slightly bulky for carry-on bags
Vibe Hex Pro is uniquely designed to comfortably and effectively roll out your back. However, the compact roller works just as well on the legs and even your feet. You can also use the foam back roller for guided myofascial release, making it especially well suited for trigger point therapy and deeper massages with less pain.
Choose between four vibration modes for more personalized results. A pulsing massage option lets you relax a bit while still enjoying maximum benefits. This durable foam roller holds up to 350 pounds and is recommended for use by everyone from elite athletes to physical therapists, athletic trainers and more.
-
5. URBNFit Vibrating Foam RollerPrice: $79.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lasts up to six hours per charge
- Uniquely placed grooves offer a customized experience
- LED indicator lights let you keep track of settings
- Some competitors have a longer battery life
- Beginners might find the textured knobs a bit painful at first
- May be too rigid for sensitive backs
A choice between five intensity modes makes this vibrating foam roller a solid choice for users of all levels. You can start out on the gentlest settings if you’re just getting started with the roller, or you’re looking for a softer recovery. On the higher settings, this foam roller is useful for deep tissue massage, trigger point massage therapy and more.
The battery takes around three hours to fully charge and lasts up to six hours. A USB cable is included. Bright LED lights tell you the exact intensity, from 900 to 3600 RPMs. A rhythm setting mixes up the various levels every three seconds. Strategically placed grooves provide a customized rolling experience.
Find more URBNFit Vibrating Foam Roller information and reviews here.
-
6. LifePro Vibrating Foam RollerPros:
Cons:
- High and firm nodules deliver firm pressure
- Users can focus on specific muscle groups with built-in timer
- Deep compression massage therapy is great for warming up and recovery
- Battery life isn't the best
- Shorter length than many competitors
- Some wish the raised ridges were smoother
This Lifepro foam roller is part of the company’s SoreFX collection for dedicated athletes seeking maximum recovery after a tough workout session. This foam roller provides deep compression massage therapy, which is ideal for warming up and recovering after a workout.
Precision massage technology lets you focus on a specific muscle group in intervals between 60 and 90 seconds. High and firm nodules provide firm pressure during a session to break up knots and loosen up tight muscles.
A single push of a button provides access to four available intensity levels, with a range from 28 to 38Hz. The built-in rechargeable battery lasts up to two hours per charge. At 11.5 inches long, this vibrating foam roller is compact enough to take with you to the gym or vacation.
Find more LifePro Vibrating Foam Roller information and reviews here.
-
7. Master of Muscle Vibrating Foam RollerPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- More powerful settings can break up scar tissue
- Lasts up to 10 hours per charge
- Comes with a USB charging cable
- A bit compact for wider areas, such as back and legs
- Some find it tricky to turn the speed dial
- Can't view indicator lights during use
The Master of Muscle vibrating roller delivers high-intensity vibrations for post-workout recovery, sports massage, myofascial release and more. This roller has a combination of eight speeds, making it suitable for beginners to advanced users. In fact, if you’re looking to work out knots or break up scar tissue, you can choose between four effective vibration modes.
If you’re looking for a gentler recovery or a softer way to warm up muscles before a workout, you’ll find multiple vibration options as well. Once it charges overnight, you can expect up to 10 hours of use. A USB charging cable is included. Carrying handles and a compact 13 x 6-inch body make the roller easy to transport.
Find more Master of Muscle Vibrating Foam Roller information and reviews here.
-
8. Omega Vibrating Foam RollerPrice: $74.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for pre- and post-workout use
- Effective for deep tissue massage and myofascial release
- Can reduce onset of muscle soreness between training sessions
- Doesn't offer as many speeds as some competitors
- Battery life isn't the best
- May be a bit intense for beginners
The Omega 3 vibrating foam roller is endorsed by industry professionals, from elite athletes to personal trainers, for its role in post-workout recovery and physical therapy.
The roller can reduce onset of delayed muscle soreness following an intense workout session, leaving you with more time to conquer your training sessions.
While it’s geared towards pre- and post-workout use, this vibrating foam roller is just as effective for deep tissue massage and myofascial release. You can choose between low, medium and high vibration speeds for personalized results. You can expect up to three hours of use per charge.
Find more Omega Vibrating Foam Roller information and reviews here.
-
9. MOVEMINT Vibrating Foam RollerPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three vibration settings
- Uniform trigger point surface
- Rechargeable battery lasts up to five hours per charge
- Some might find the carrying handle too bulky
- Textured surface may be too painful/tough for beginners
- Lacks LED indicator lights
Available speeds range from the lowest, which offers 1,500 vibrations per minute, to the most powerful setting of 4,000 vibrations per minute. A 2,500 vibration setting in the middle provides a medium amount of pressure. The uniform trigger point surface reduces tension and relieves deep tissue pain and tightness. A rechargeable battery powers this foam roller, and delivers up to five hours of use per charge. Its compact size and hard knobs makes the roller ideal for the back, hips, legs and glutes.
Find more MOVEMINT Vibrating Foam Roller information and reviews here.
-
10. Epitomie Fitness VIBRA Vibrating Foam RollerPrice: $84.03Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pulse mode for deep tissue massage
- Rechargeable battery lasts up to four hours per charge
- Honeycomb grid pattern closely mimics a massage therapist's hands
- Some complaints of periodic creaking sounds
- Vibration could be stronger
- Honeycomb surface can get slippery at times
Whether you’re looking for a basic massage or some serious relief after a tough workout, this vibrating foam roller has five speed settings. Options range from the lowest 900 RPM up to 3,600 RPM, along with a pulse mode for deep tissue massage.
Whichever setting you select, that’s plenty of power to relieve sore and tight muscles. An innovative honeycomb grid pattern closely mimics a massage therapist’s hands and provides a deep tissue massage.
This vibrating foam roller comes with a rechargeable battery, which generates about four hours of run-time per charge. When the battery runs low, simply use the included USB cable to recharge. As an added bonus, the foam roller arrives charged and ready for use.
Power indicator markings on the side let you know the status of the battery, including whether it’s fully charged or empty. This foam roller comes in two colors and includes a carrying case for easy portability.
-
11. Emerge VIBR RollerPrice: $74.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual-zone exterior
- Tough exterior maximizes vibrations
- Easy to transport
- Average battery life
- Only available in one size
- Some find it tough to remove handle to access charging port
The Emerge VIBR is a vibrating foam roller that gives you a choice between three speed settings. The lowest speed is ideal for beginners and those seeking some relaxation or a gentler touch. To boost muscle recovery even more, crank it up to medium or high. The foam roller features a dual-zone surface with various groove patterns.
At 13 inches long and six inches in diameter, the foam roller is compact enough to travel to the gym and wherever else you might go. A single charge delivers up to three hours of battery, depending on the settings.
-
12. Vulken Vibrating Foam RollerPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 17-inch surface is plenty for backs, shoulders and legs
- Pulse setting helps warm up muscles
- Comes with rechargable batteries
- Not very compact for traveling
- Battery life isn't great
- Foam exterior is quite hard
If you’re looking for a slightly longer surface, you’ll appreciate the 17-inch Vulken vibrating foam roller. The extra material gives you more space to comfortably roll out your shoulders, back, legs and other areas. Despite its larger size, the roller is light enough to easily carry to your gym. Whether you’re warming up, recovering after a workout or simply looking for relief from tight muscles, you have a choice between four vibration modes.
Along with low, medium and high there’s also a pulsating mode. The included rechargeable batteries deliver roughly two hours of use per charge.
Find more Vulken Vibrating Foam Roller information and reviews here.
-
13. CubeFit Pulse Vibrating Foam RollerPrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three vibration modes and eight total speeds
- Automatically shuts off after 15 minutes
- Battery lasts up to 10 hours per charge
- Doesn't come with user instructions
- Only comes with a micro-USB port
- A bit short for the back and other wider areas
Unlike most vibrating foam rollers, which lean towards being too hard or soft, this vibrating foam roller has a medium-density foam to suit users of all levels. Choose between three different intensity levels depending on your goals.
The lowest intensity setting is ideal for warming up, and is available in three speeds. Next up is the medium intensity level, which also comes in three speeds. The highest available intensity settings are best for recovery and come in two speeds.
An LED speed dial gives you full control over each foam rolling session. Since 15 minutes is all you need for full benefits, the roller will automatically shut off at that point.
Once it’s fully charged you can expect this roller to last up to 10 hours. A unique trigger point texture provides deeper muscle therapy and benefits.
Find more CubeFit Pulse Vibrating Foam Roller information and reviews here.
-
14. Hyperice Vyper 2.0Price: $159.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual-zone grooved and smooth exterior
- Choice between three vibration settings
- TSA approved for easy traveling
- A bit pricey
- Some competitors offer a wider selection of speeds
- Battery life could be better
Vyper 2.0 is a high-intensity vibrating roller that’s specifically designed for athletes. This fitness-oriented roller has a powerful 40-watt motor for maximum vibrations, whether you’re warming up or recovering from an intense workout. The exterior is smooth and grooved for optimal results. Three vibration settings give you a more customized rolling session.
Whether you’re an experienced athlete or are just starting out, you can use this vibrating foam roller for increased circulation and flexibility, not to mention reduced muscle soreness. The roller comes with a rechargeable battery and gets up to two hours per charge. It’s also TSA approved so that you can bring the roller wherever you go.
-
15. Zyllion Vibrating Foam RollerPrice: $115.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three texture zones provide a unique user experience
- Carrying bag is included
- Unique foam exterior is dense yet springy for optimal results
- Average battery life
- Some wish the highest vibration setting was more powerful
- Doesn't come with user instructions
The Zyllion vibrating foam roller stands out for its overall value, with features such as four intensity levels and a durable high-density foam core. If you’re looking for a roller that works equally well for personal massage and muscle recovery, you’ll find it here. The unique foam exterior is equal parts dense yet springy and is designed to feel similar to human hands when you’re getting a massage.
Three texture zones provide a unique rolling experience. You can use the palm pressure zone with wider ridges over a larger area or go with the medium ridges in the finger pressure zone for a more moderate massage. The thumb pressure zone is the most intense, with narrower ridges for releasing muscle knots and reducing soreness and fatigue after a tough workout session.
A sturdy carrying bag is included so that you can bring the foam roller along to workout sessions and classes at the gym. The battery lasts up to 2.5 hours per charge, although it can last longer on lower intensity settings. Battery indicator lights tell you how much juice is left.
Find more Zyllion Vibrating Foam Roller information and reviews here.
See Also:
- 11 Best Travel Yoga Mats: Compare & Save
- 15 Best Muscle Roller Sticks
- 11 Best Foam Rollers for Fitness & Massage
- 11 Best Calf Compression Sleeves for Runners
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.