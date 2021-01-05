15 Best Vibrating Foam Rollers: Your Buyer’s Guide

TriggerPoint Grid Vibe Plus is a compact foam roller that doesn’t skimp on performance. In addition to being highly portable, this vibrating foam roller stands out for its targeted relief. You can use it on the back and shoulders as well as the lower legs, hips and other areas that can be tough to target with a larger foam roller.

The Grid Vibe promotes pain relief and relaxation while boosting post-workout recovery. A multi-density surface provides direct pressure as needed. The roller spans 12 inches and weighs roughly 2.5 pounds. The rechargeable battery delivers up to two hours of use per charge.