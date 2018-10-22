10 Best Workout Benches: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Choosing the right weight bench can seem like a daunting task. If you’ve used a weight bench before, the decision may simply come down to factors such as the overall size, weight limit, versatility and cost. However, if you’re picking out a weight bench for the first time, it’s worth check out the best weight benches below to find the right fit.
Bowflex 5.1 Adjustable BenchPrice: $249.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inclines from 17 to 90 degrees
- Adjusts to six different positions
- Includes removable leg hold-down brace
- A handful of users complain about the large gap between the seat and back
- Can’t use attachments with the bench
- Some find it difficult to move the bench using the included wheels
You can adjust this Bowflex bench to six different positions to maximize your workouts. The bench can be moved from a 17-degree incline to a 90-degree incline. A removable leg hold-down brace is included, giving you the option of additional position support if necessary. The bench is designed to help stabilize and correct posture for a safe and effective workout. There is a 30-year frame warranty and a one year upholstery warranty.
Find more Bowflex 5.1 Adjustable Bench information and reviews here.
-
Universal Adjustable BenchPrice: $139.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adjusts to five different positions
- Foam rollers keep feet in place
- Includes a fixed leg brace
- Back can’t be adjusted to a full upright position
- Taller users may find the bench a bit too short
- Plastic end caps may fall off with movement
As its name suggests, this bench adjusts into five different positions so that you can complete a range of exercises. Stabilizer levelers hold the bench securely in place and keep it steady on nearly any type of flooring. The bench also stands out for its contoured shape and large foam rollers. There is a 250-pound maximum user weight and a maximum user weight and lift load of 430 pounds. A fixed leg brace is included.
Find more Universal Adjustable Bench information and reviews here.
-
Marcy Utility Flat BenchPrice: $47.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High density foam for firm body support
- Ideal for workouts in compact spaces
- Budget-friendly
- Several taller users wish it was slightly longer
- Bench may be a bit too light for heavier users
- Some note that the bolts holding the frame together may loosen up over time
The Marcy Utility Flat Bench features a high density foam for firm body support. It’s a practical budget-friendly choice for any workout that’s confined to a compact space, as you can perform a variety of exercises on the flat surface. A powder coat finish is designed for long-term durability. The maximum weight capacity for the bench is 300 pounds, including user weight.
Find more Marcy Utility Flat Bench information and reviews here.
-
POWERBLOCK Sport BenchPrice: $199.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adjusts to five positions
- Separate back pad and seat adjustments
- Optional dip attachment available
- Lacks padding under the seat
- Some users find the bench a bit shaky
- Doesn’t decline
This weight bench can be adjusted to five distinct positions. It also has a 550-pound weight capacity. Available bench positions include flat to 30, 45, and 60 degrees along with military position. An optional dip attachment is available. This bench features a separate back pad and seat adjustment for added convenience.
Find more POWERBLOCK Sport Bench information and reviews here.
-
Adidas Performance Flat Training BenchPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Low profile design
- High-density padding
- 600-pound weight capacity
- Larger users might find it a bit too short/low
- Some wish the foam padding was softer
- A few would like a sturdier overall build quality
The Adidas Performance Flat Training Bench is useful for free weights as well as ab and back exercises. A low profile design coupled with high-density padding and box upholstery adds an extra element of durability. This bench features a 600-pound weight capacity. Wide steel tubing keeps the bench stable during workouts.
Find more Adidas Performance Flat Training Bench information and reviews here.
-
Powerline Folding BenchPrice: $169.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Seven adjustment positions
- Includes transport wheels
- Can be used for a variety of workouts
- A few complaints of an initial chemical smell
- Doesn’t have an adjustable seat
- Some find the foot bar awkward
This versatile adjustable bench offers seven total adjustment positions. Possible positions include flat, decline, incline, and close to vertical. You can use the bench for crunches, chest presses, shoulder presses, dumbbell workouts, and more. Transport wheels make it easier to move the bench around when necessary.
Find more Powerline Folding Bench information and reviews here.
-
XMark Flat Weight BenchPrice: $293.30Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adjustable back pad
- Multi-position seat
- 1500-pound weight capacity
- Needs to be lifted up fairly high to activate wheels for transportation
- Several note the subpar wrench, which is included for set-up
- Some wish the gap between pads was smaller
This flat incline and decline weight bench stands out for its 1500-pound weight capacity and an adjustable back pad that can be moved from a decline to military position. The bench also has a multi-position seat that offers precise angles for incline, flat, and decline positions. An extra-thick cushion promotes comfortable workouts. Another feature is the durable vinyl covering that’s resistant to sweat and tears. This bench also has a removable leg hold-down attachment, built-in wheels for transportation, and a wide base for added stability.
Find more XMark Flat Weight Bench information and reviews here.
-
Ironmaster Super BenchPrice: $319.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple lock out angles
- Can be used upright and flat
- Adjustable foot levers on both sides
- Doesn’t include wheels for transportation
- A handful of owners mention some wobbling on uneven surfaces
- Several find the bench a bit too tall
Highlights of this adjustable weight bench include 11 lock out angles, with positions that include upright, flat, inclines, and declines, and a platform that remains stable and in place in every position. The bench features a strong steel frame with a 600-pound rating for incline and upright positions. An adjustable foot lever can be operated on both sides for added convenience. The incline seat moves with the backrest pad at all angles to ensure it’s always perpendicular.
Find more Ironmaster Super Bench information and reviews here.
-
Fitness Reality X-Class Weight BenchPrice: $426.39Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Detachable leg lock down
- Adjustable back rest and seat
- Preacher curl included
- Bench isn't height adjustable
- A bit heavy
- Not very compact
If you're looking for a more robust addition to your home gym, consider the Fitness Reality X-Class Weight Bench. The bench can hold up to 1500 pounds, and fits users up to 6'4. The backrest adjusts to seven different levels, making the bench suitable for a variety of workouts. A preacher curl attachment works out leg and arm muscles. Other highlights include a four-way adjustable bench seat, foam-filled seat and backrest and large transportation wheels.
Find more Fitness Reality X-Class Weight Bench information and reviews here.
-
CAP Barbell Deluxe Utility Weight BenchPrice: $116.43Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable steel construction
- Can be used alone or for other workouts
- Comes with transport wheels
- Doesn't have the highest weight capacity
- Assembly can be tricky
- Thin upholstery
The CAP Barbell Deluxe Utility Weight Bench is a full-size bench with an affordable price tag. You can use the bench on its own, or for extra support for other workouts, such as dumbbells or a power cage. This bench stands out for its sturdy steel construction and ease of adjustability. Both the back and seat components can be adjusted to several positions. A distinctive feature of this home workout bench is that it's specifically designed for use with resistance bands and tubes.
Find more CAP Barbell Deluxe Utility Weight Bench information and reviews here.
