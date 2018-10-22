10 Best Workout Benches: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

The CAP Barbell Deluxe Utility Weight Bench is a full-size bench with an affordable price tag. You can use the bench on its own, or for extra support for other workouts, such as dumbbells or a power cage. This bench stands out for its sturdy steel construction and ease of adjustability. Both the back and seat components can be adjusted to several positions. A distinctive feature of this home workout bench is that it's specifically designed for use with resistance bands and tubes.