10 Best Dumbbells: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Whether you’re new to exercising or want to enhance your existing workout, dumbbells are a practical investment. Also known as free weights, dumbbells are simple, versatile, and generally inexpensive. They’re just as useful for beginners as they are for experienced weight lifters. If you’re working with a limited space, the best dumbbells are going to be the more compact ones. Many are adjustable so that you don’t have to purchase several different weights. If you have a larger gym, however, a robust dumbbell stand can be a worthwhile investment.

You can opt for an individual dumbbell or a basic set. Another option is adjustable dumbbells, which provide several different weights in one convenient place. If you’re considering a kit you’ll want to keep in mind factors such as the material, the mechanism that holds the weights in place, such as a clip, and the overall weight capacity. Regardless of your fitness level, you will benefit most from having both lighter and heavier sets of dumbbells to use during a workout. The heavier weights help build muscle mass while the lighter weights support tendons and joints. The right dumbbell set ensures a rewarding upper and lower body workout. If you’re familiar with particular brands, you can even shop by the best dumbbells by certain brands.