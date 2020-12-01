11 Best Home Gyms: Which is Right For You?

The best home gyms allow you to get the most out of every workout, from compact equipment to full-size machines. From legs to abs to arms, a home gym is an effective investment for working out your whole body.
If you’ve got little ones at home, check out our home gym for kids to keep the whole family healthy and active.
1. Bowflex Home Gym SeriesPrice: $999.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with a media rack
- Power rod resistance of 210 pounds
- Can complete over 26 exercises
- Can't upgrade to higher resistance
- Some find the bench a bit wobbly
- Lacks a Quick Change System
There are several variations of the Bowflex Home Gym Series, from bundles for beginners to larger and more advanced home gyms for experienced athletes.
All you need is 20 minutes for a complete full-body workout with the PR1000. With 30 available strength exercises and an integrated media rack to keep you occupied during workouts, this Bowflex home gym is equally suited for beginners and more advanced athletes.
You’ll also find more than 200 pounds of Power Rod resistance along with a multi-position squat station and lower pulley for various exercises. The bench doubles as a rowing seat if you’re looking for more of a cardio-oriented workout. This Bowflex home gym also features several different cable pulley positions so that you can mix up your fitness routine at any time.
You can complete over 50 exercises for a true full-body workout, including everything from rowing to leg extensions to horizontal bench press.
A power rod resistance of 210 pounds is sufficient for most home workouts. If you’re looking for even more of a challenge you can upgrade the resistance to 310 pounds.
If you don’t think that the PR3000 is quite what you need, consider jumping up to the Blaze, which offers over 60 exercises along with an upgradable power rod resistance to 410 pounds and a squat bar. The Xtreme 2SE features over 70 exercises along with a quick change system and vertical bench press.
2. XMark Functional Trainer Cable MachinePrice: $2,650.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with many interchangeable accessories
- Quick-adjust pulleys with 19 settings
- Sturdy 11-gauge steel construction
- Set-up can be frustrating
- Assembly instructions could be better
- Doesn't come with a weight bench
The XM-7626 by XMark Fitness is a fully functional gym and cable machine with everything you need for a complete body workout. For starters, it can be adjusted in 19 different ways, making it suitable for an entire household.
Highlights include dual 200-pound weight stacks along with a triceps rope, revolving seated row triangle, short and long bars, and more. You’ll also find a split-grip pull-up bar for various upper-body exercises. The accessories are easily interchangeable, so you don’t have to worry about skimping on your workouts.
Regardless of how much weight you’re using, the machine will stay put thanks to its highly stable heavy-duty steel frame. A commercial-grade pulley system ensures your workouts will go on without a hitch.
This functional trainer doesn’t come with a bench, but you can easily pair it with a weight bench such as the XMark FID bench to complete the set.
3. Marcy Multifunction Steel Home Gym (MWM-988)Price: $1,285.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Upper and lower pulley systems
- Removable and adjustable preacher curl pad
- Dual-action chest and butterfly press
- Can't add extra weight
- Doesn't have an ab station
- Not height adjustable
The hallmark feature of this Marcy home gym is its 150-pound vinyl-coated weight stack, which allows you to complete a variety of exercises in the comfort of your own home. Its heavy-duty 14-gauge steel construction makes this home gym a durable choice for home use.
Highlights include a leg developer, which quickly and easily works the quads, and an adjustable preacher curl. A user-friendly knob lets you remove, adjust or add the preacher curl pad whenever you wish.
You’ll also find dual-action press knobs, which can be used as butterfly or press arms by simply switching a knob, and a lat bar to target the upper body. An ankle strap is also included. This home gym supports up to 300 pounds.
4. Total Gym APEX G3Price: $399.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Folds flat for easy storage
- Comes with a squat stand, exercise flip chart, dip bars and more
- Auto-lock height adjustment
- Doesn't come with stability mats
- Can't add additional weight
- Assembly can be tricky
The Total Gym APEX G3 is the mid-range option and falls between the entry-level G1 and the pro-level G5. The G3 offers eight resistance levels and can be used for over 70 different exercises. All you need is a spare 15 to 20 minutes to get started.
This home gym is suited for a wide range of ages, between eight and 80. It can also hold up to 300 pounds, making it a durable choice for any home gym. You’ll find everything you need for a complete whole-body workout, including a squat stand, leg pull accessory, exercise flip chart, dip bars, a wing attachment and exercise and nutrition guides. You can also follow along with the included DVD.
The glide board is padded for your comfort and ergonomic for a better overall fit. An auto-lock height adjustment adds an extra element of stability. If your home gym is on the smaller side, the APEX G1 folds for storage.
5. Weider 2980 X Home Gym SystemPrice: $384.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Resistance up to 214 pounds
- Has 80 pounds of stacked weight
- Includes high and low pulleys, chest press, and more
- Assembly can be tedious
- Not the most compact home gym
- Doesn't have the highest weight capacity
With six different stations for building muscle, the Weider 2980 X Home Gym System is an easy choice for your favorite full-body workouts. The machine comes with all the essentials and more, from a chest press to chest fly, high and low pulleys, leg developer, preacher curl and more.
This piece of home gym workout equipment also has 80 pounds of stacked weight, with a resistance up to 214 pounds. The entire unit is made with durable stainless steel for peace of mind.
6. ICON Fitness Gold’s Gym XRS 50Price: $438.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High and low pulley systems
- Comes with an exercise chart designed by a personal trainer
- Includes a fly station and combination chest press
- Can't add more weight
- Seat isn't adjustable
- Weight pin system isn't very smooth
With 112 pounds of weight and up to 280 pounds of resistance, this home gym has everything you need to get in a good workout at home. Whether you’re focusing on one particular muscle group or a complete full-body workout, options include a fly station, combination chest press, a four-roll leg developer and more.
A high pulley system targets your back and lats, while the low pulley works your lower body. You can use the multi-grip lat bar for a variety of exercises. This home gym system also comes with an exercise chart designed by a certified personal trainer.
7. BodyBoss 2.0 Full Portable Home GymPrice: $158.70Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be used for over 300 different exercises
- Comes with accessories such as resistance bands and a collapsible workout bar
- Platform folds for easy storage
- Platform may need to be be weighed down for heavier exercises
- Board isn't stable enough for deadlifting
- Included resistance bands don't come in different weights
If you can’t get to the gym, bring the gym experience home with this multi-use portable gym. You can work out your upper and lower body with accessories such as resistance bands, wrist and ankle straps, and a collapsible workout bar.
An included door anchor gives you the option of performing additional exercises. In total, you can perform over 300 workouts with this portable gym.
If you want to make an exercise harder or easier, simply shorten or lengthen the bands. If necessary, you can easily move the platform out of the way after a workout by simply folding the platform and using the carrying handle.
8. Fusion Motion Portable Home GymPrice: $139.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Provides over 200 exercises
- Comes with eight attachments
- Detailed exercise guide included
- Some bands don't fully extend
- Not great for heavy weight training
- Only comes with two resistance bands
Whether you’re using it for maintenance or a true full-body workout, the Fusion Motion portable gym is a solid all-around piece of home exercise equipment. In fact, you can complete more than 200 different exercises.
An included instruction guide helps you get started with specific exercises based on the muscle groups you want to target along with suggestions for your skill level. There’s something for every level, from first-time users to experienced athletes. A full-body workout takes just 20 minutes.
You’ll find a total of eight attachments, from heavy-duty resistance bands to an ab roller wheel, tricep bar, pulleys and more. The maximum weight capacity is 290 pounds.
9. Total Gym XLS Universal Total Body Home GymPrice: $951.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Access to Total Gym's online video platform
- Maximum weight capacity is 400 pounds
- Includes a wing attachment and a training deck
- Doesn't come with a Pilates kit
- Lacks transport wheels
- Cushioning is on the firm side
Whether you can’t go to the gym or you prefer to work out at home, the Total Gym XLS Universal Total Body Home Gym hits every muscle group. You can perform over 80 exercises on the Total Gym XLS, including various upper and lower body workouts. You can use the home gym equipment for stretching and strength training, and even some cardio.
There’s an ab crunch to keep your core in shape, as well as an exercise chart if you’re new or could use some extra guidance. This machine also features a wing attachment and a training deck. The maximum weight capacity is 400 pounds.
If you prefer a more interactive home workout experience, you’ll have access to seven Total Gym DVDs and the company’s online video platform, which has something for every fitness level.
The benefits don’t stop after your workout is over, as you’ll even find a nutritional and meal planning guide to complete your healthy lifestyle. The last thing you want to do is spend an entire weekend trying to assemble your home gym once it arrives, but the Total Gym XLS comes ready to use.
10. OYO Portable Full Body GymPrice: $149.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Covered by a three-year warranty
- Can be used for cardio, HIIT, Pilates and more
- Includes online access to multiple workouts and exercise videos
- Can't add more resistance
- Some exercises can be awkward
- Lighter resistance makes it more suitable for beginner and intermediate users
Not all home gyms have to be big and bulky, as the compact OYO Portable Full Body Gym shows. Despite its small size, you can still get in a rewarding full-body workout with this compact home gym.
The gym features resistance technology in place of weights. In fact, this is the same technology that’s been used on the International Space Station to keep athletes in shape. Not only is there plenty of tension to build muscle strength, the resistance system is also as strong as free weights.
The portable gym includes one five-pound and two 10-pound packs of resistance, for a total of 25 pounds. You’ll also find leg and door anchors along with free online access to a variety of workout and exercise videos. This home gym is covered by a three-year warranty.
11. Total Gym APEX G5Price: $499.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Incline glideboard lets you use your own body weight as resistance
- On-demand workouts streaming 24/7
- Comes with 10 resistance levels
- Glide board pad isn't very thick
- Does't have transport wheels for storage
- Not ideal for heavy weightlifting
It may be compact, but you can complete over 80 exercises on the Total Gym APEX G5. A multi-purpose design makes this home gym a solid choice for smaller spaces, as you can use it for your favorite strength, stretching and cardio routines.
Whether you’re a beginner or a more advanced user, there are 10 resistance levels to keep you in shape or improving your fitness goals. An incline glideboard lets you use your own body weight as resistance to perform an even wider variety of exercises.
This machine is so efficient that you only need to set aside 10 to 20 minutes a day to enjoy a full-body workout. It also supports up to 375 pounds and accommodates various fitness abilities.
Several accessories are included, such as a squat stand, wing attachment, leg pull accessory and dip bars. You’ll also find a training card deck to keep your workouts going smoothly. If you want to mix it up even more, check out the on-demand Total Gym TV platform to stream workouts 24/7.
If you don’t need quite so many features or are shopping on a more limited budget, consider the Total Gym APEX G3. While this indoor gym is a step down in terms of price and features, it still provides eight resistance levels and attachments for a complete full-body workout. The entry-level and more affordable Total Gym APEX G1 has six levels of resistance and attachments, which is plenty for over 60 unique exercises.
Which Are the Best Home Gyms?
Any home gym that gives you a sufficient workout is a good investment.
If you're looking to establish a workout routine, knowing general exercise recommendations can help.
According to Harvard Medical School, healthy adults should incorporate muscle-strengthening exercises into their workout routines at least two days per week. The same source notes that this type of activity builds endurance, power, mass and muscle strength.
Are Home Gyms worth It?
Whether you're trying to avoid a pricey gym membership or you want the flexibility to work out at home according to your schedule, home gyms are definitely worth it. If a larger home gym with multiple stations and settings isn't what you had in mind, a compact home gym with all the essentials could be your best bet.
The best home gym for you might be one that comes with all the bells and whistles, allowing you to enjoy a true full-body workout. If this sounds like what you're looking for, we found several great all in one home gyms.
One of our top picks is the XMark Functional Trainer, you'll get an included adjustable bench along with quick-adjust pulleys with 19 settings, a multi-grip revolving curl bar, tricep press-down bar and more.
You might also like the Inspire Fitness M5, which comes with a low row, aluminum lat bar, curl bar and optional leg press and ab bars.
The Body-Solid Fusion 500 has a four-position standard press arm along with a leg extension, chest presses, lat pulldowns and more.
What Is the Best Compact Home Gym?
Smaller can sometimes be better, especially when you are looking for home gym equipment that will fit into an apartment or a more compact home gym space.
If space is at a premium in your home, we suggest the Stamina Warrior, which stands out for its highly compact and no-frills design. In fact, this home gym is best suited for basic arm and leg exercises using your body weight, as well as HIIT sessions.
We also like the OYO Portable Full Body Gym, which uses the same resistance technology as the International Space Station employs to keep astronauts in shape. If you're just getting into a fitness routine or are looking for a compact home gym that's easy to bring to the office and on trips, this portable gym is a solid option.
