11 Best Home Gyms: Which is Right For You?

There are several variations of the Bowflex Home Gym Series, from bundles for beginners to larger and more advanced home gyms for experienced athletes.

All you need is 20 minutes for a complete full-body workout with the PR1000. With 30 available strength exercises and an integrated media rack to keep you occupied during workouts, this Bowflex home gym is equally suited for beginners and more advanced athletes.

You’ll also find more than 200 pounds of Power Rod resistance along with a multi-position squat station and lower pulley for various exercises. The bench doubles as a rowing seat if you’re looking for more of a cardio-oriented workout. This Bowflex home gym also features several different cable pulley positions so that you can mix up your fitness routine at any time.

You can complete over 50 exercises for a true full-body workout, including everything from rowing to leg extensions to horizontal bench press.

A power rod resistance of 210 pounds is sufficient for most home workouts. If you’re looking for even more of a challenge you can upgrade the resistance to 310 pounds.

If you don’t think that the PR3000 is quite what you need, consider jumping up to the Blaze, which offers over 60 exercises along with an upgradable power rod resistance to 410 pounds and a squat bar. The Xtreme 2SE features over 70 exercises along with a quick change system and vertical bench press.