20 Best Cheap Golf Gifts for Men Under $20 for Christmas

Our Review

It’s not often you can find a dozen golf balls from Titleist for under $20. They have arguably the most popular golf ball used by PGA Tour players with the Pro V1s, which cost nearly $50.

And despite these DT TruSoft Golf Balls being the prior generation, they’re still high quality and offer great value as some of the best cheap golf balls on the market.

The unique dimple pattern lends to greater launch, distance, and control off the tee. The durable ionomer cover has a soft feel and will be much more forgiving on your short game shots and on the greens. And the low compression core is the softest one Titleist makes and that’ll help cut down on spin on drives and longer irons.

These are Yellow, but Amazon also has used White golf balls for under $10 per dozen.