20 Best Cheap Golf Gifts for Men Under $20 for Christmas

Golf isn’t exactly the least expensive sport in the world. But it also doesn’t need to drain your bank account when buying gifts for the golf-loving guy on your shopping lists. We’ve compiled a list below of some of the best cheap golf gifts for men to help make your decision that much easier. Save money all while getting the perfect present this Christmas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Titleist DT Trusoft Golf Balls
Our Review
It’s not often you can find a dozen golf balls from Titleist for under $20. They have arguably the most popular golf ball used by PGA Tour players with the Pro V1s, which cost nearly $50.
And despite these DT TruSoft Golf Balls being the prior generation, they’re still high quality and offer great value as some of the best cheap golf balls on the market.
The unique dimple pattern lends to greater launch, distance, and control off the tee. The durable ionomer cover has a soft feel and will be much more forgiving on your short game shots and on the greens. And the low compression core is the softest one Titleist makes and that’ll help cut down on spin on drives and longer irons.
These are Yellow, but Amazon also has used White golf balls for under $10 per dozen.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Team Golf NFL Embroidered Towel
Our Review
Have a football-loving golfer on your gift list? Then the NFL Golf Towel from Team Golf is what you're looking for. Not only is it stylish, but is one of the most popular cheap golf towels available.
Made of a durable, absorbent cotton/rayon blend, the towel features a checkered scrubber design for easy, thorough cleaning of club heads and golf balls. It measures a compact 16 inches by 22 inches and attaches and detaches easily to your golf bag thanks to a swivel clip.
Available in all 32 NFL teams, each towel is accented by an embroidered logo and team name.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
SKLZ Putt Pocket Putting Aid
Our Review
The SKLZ Putt Pocket Putting Accuracy Trainer provides an effective training gadget at a great price. It is designed to make players hit the high side of the hole, while helping to see the correct line for breaking putts.
The pocket features a smaller 2.75-inch opening for a target which will promote accuracy and consistency from extra concentration as the cup size on a regulation golf hole is 4.25 inches. This will fit over regulation golf holes but can also be used at home or in the office as a standalone target.
When it comes to training aids for putting, the SKLZ Putt Pocket is one of the best cheap golf gifts for men.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Izzo Golf Smooth-Swing Trainer
Our Review
The Izzo Smooth Swing Trainer is designed to keep your arms and body in sync on each swing. Too often golfers — especially beginners — have too many movable parts during a swing. And when that happens, who knows where your golf ball is going to land. It will also help you get used to keeping your back elbow close to your body during your swing.
Made of a stretchable, neoprene material, the Izzo Smooth Swing Trainer will improve your mechanics, which, of course, will help add distance and give you more consistent, accurate shots. It can work for both left- and right-handed golfers.
This model has been hailed by many as one of the best golf training aids on the market today and comes at a nice bargain.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Callaway Golf Leather Scorecard Holder
Our Review
Your guy might not play like a pro yet, but he’ll look like one with the Callaway Leather Scorecard Holder to keep track of his round. The outer cover is made of soft, synthetic leather, which flips open to hold a standard scorecard.
The scorecard offers nice size, but can fit comfortably in a back pocket, in the golf cart, or zipped into a golf bag. It has a sturdy writing surface that makes it easy to record your scores without having to lean against something to make clear and legible numbers.
It also has an inside loop which can hold a pencil and features Callaway's logo engraved on the front cover.
If you want to see a comparable item, check out the Fuzzy Bunkers Golf Scorecard Holder and Yardage Book Cover.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Samyo Portable Retractable Golf Ball Retriever
Our Review
Something that should be in every golfer's bag, take a look at the Portable Golf Ball Retriever by Samyo. Priced at under $10, it features a scoop retrieval head for easy snagging of golf balls in water or other hazards. Just scoop up the ball and the automatic locking device will ensure it stays secure as you pull it toward you.
The shaft is made of durable stainless steel, but Samyo’s golf ball retriever is extremely light and portable. It weighs only 7 ounces and when retracted it measures a compact 15 inches, making it perfectly sized to fit in one of your golf bag pockets. It measures 6.5 feet when fully extended.
Losing golf balls means losing money. Cut down on spending on golf balls with a golf ball retriever.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Insta Golf Spider Divot Tool
Our Review
The Spider Divot Tool by Insta Golf is a little different than the traditional divot tool as it features four spikes instead of two prongs. A divot tool is something all golfers should have and this one comes highly rated and recommended.
To use simply push the tool into the ground and slightly twist as you pull it back towards you. Not only is it better for the golf course greens, but it’s more efficient and user-friendly.
It comes in a durable aluminum case and also has a magnetic golf ball marker included. It is available in three colors — Red (pictured), Black, and Silver.
Innovative and effective, the Spider Divot Tool is one of the best cheap golf gifts for men this holiday season.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
GuaranTees Golf Tees
Our Review
Breaking tees is the worst. And that can get expensive. Do not fear, the GuaranTees golf tees are here. Made of professional-grade plastic, these are about 50 times stronger than the typical wooden tee. So this pack of 25 tees is a good bet to last quite a while.
They also conform to USGA regulations for those who play in tournaments.
Each tee measures a driver-friendly 3 1/4 inches long and the guarantees.co logo is strategically placed to help you get the proper tee height every time. They feature a 5-prong design which helps reduce friction upon contact. Those are two key ingredients in longer, straighter drives. Another plus is they come with a 100 percent money back guarantee.
They're easily some of the best unbreakable golf tees available today.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Callaway Tour Authentic Beanie Cap
Our Review
It's getting cold out there. But that's no reason to stop hitting the course. You just need to bundle up a little more. And the Callaway Tour Authentic Beanie Cap will keep your favorite player warm all winter long.
It features the logo of Odyssey, which is a division of Callaway that specializes in producing top-notch putters.
The hat is available in 2 colors — Black (pictured) and Charcoal — and features a soft fleece lining, which helps provide maximum warmth as the temperatures drop in fall and winter. It’s a beanie style that offers excellent coverage and warmth.
Not a fan of Callaway? Check out the TaylorMade Thermal Fleece Stripe Beanie, which is also priced under $20.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wilson Staff Grip Soft Men’s Golf Glove
Our Review
Golfers can never have enough golf gloves as they can wear down rather quickly. Gloves are definitely one of the best cheap golf gifts for men this holiday season -- and all year, actually.
The Wilson Staff Grip Soft Glove is constructed of soft Cabretta leather on the palm and thumb which offers extreme comfort, grip and durability.
It also has a high-tech fabric on the upper hand which helps improve the fit making the glove feel more secure. The design closure tab, which features the Wilson “W/S” logo, provides better ergonomics to prevent fatigue and injury.
Finally, the ever-important anti-microbial performance mesh will wick away moisture and sweat, keeping your hand dry and cool and thus more comfortable on the course.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
SnakeBelly Golf Ball Holder
Our Review
This is a cool little gadget that makes it easy as can be to get to you golf balls. The Golf Ball Holder by SnakeBelly attaches to the top of your bag with a clip, where you can load 3 golf balls into the storage magazine. Then you simply pull the ball from the bottom like a cup dispenser or out of the top. SnakeBelly calls it their Quick-Draw Release technology.
The idea behind it is to get the balls the player likes to use during the round very easily. So if you do lose one, you won’t have to fish through your golf ball pocket in your bag to find one of your favorites.
The clip itself is rubber-coated and the dispenser has a protective anodized aluminum finish. It probably fits best on stand and carry bags. Practical and cheap, your golf-loving guy will certainly enjoy this.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kikkerland Putter Cup Golf Mug
Our Review
Practice your table top putts while enjoying your morning coffee with this golf-themed mug from Kikkerland.
Made of porcelain, the mug is decorated with golf course graphics and features a hole in the base of it. The purchase includes a tiny golf ball and a putter (which doubles as a pen!) so you can knock your putts for a little fun while on your coffee break.
Original, cheap, and fun -- a great gift combination.
For a similar option, check out the 3 Piece Executive Tabletop Golf Coffee Mug Set.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whetstone All-in-One Stainless Steel Golfer’s Tool
Our Review
This is something every golfer needs. The All-In-One Stainless Steel Golfer's Tool from Whetstone has everything a player needs on the course to combat any equipment mishap.
- Here are all the highlights of the tool: a ball cleaning brush, removable pen, magnetic ball marker, cleat/spike tightener, club groove cleaner, divot repair, and a pocket knife. Measuring about 5 1/2 inches long, it also has a ring for easy attachment to keys or a golf bag.
Act quickly, it won't be this inexpensive long. Check out the G-Tool 5-In-One, a similar item.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Callaway Cooler Gift Set
Our Review
The Callaway Golf Cooler Set is exactly what every thirsty golfer needs this holiday season. The cooler, which is made of nylon, is lined and can hold a 6-pack of your favorite beverage with ice.
It also includes two koozies to keep your cans cold. And the cool thing about the koozies is that they're magnetized and can attach to any metal surface, including golf cart frames.
When not using the cooler, it is collapsible for convenient storage. And it has a single shoulder strap for easy transport. It's a perfect size for a cart and is one of the best cheap golf gifts for men this holiday season.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nike Tech Golf Visor
Our Review
This Nike Tech Visor combines the company's innovative technology, style, and value for a great gift idea.
This hat features Nike's Dri-Fit technology, which is designed to pull moisture away from your head so you stay dry and comfortable. The visor is also designed to dry quickly.
Made of leather/mesh, the hat has a cushioned sweatband for maximum comfort and a Velcro back, so it's one size fits most.
Not everyone is a fan of visors, so take a look at the Nike Men's Golf Legacy91 Tech Adjustable Hat for a different style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
FootJoy ProDry Men’s Golf Socks
Our Review
It's all about comfort when on the course and the FootJoy ProDry Men's Golf Socks guarantee that your feet will certainly be that. And dry, thanks to the FJ's DrySof technology, which wicks moisture and dries the material quickly.
You'll get two pair of these socks each featuring FootJoy's enclosed toe seam which helps maximize comfort and fit. It also has double layering in the heel, a spot known to cause discomfort to some, especially during athletic events.
The socks, which are available in a few different colors, can be had in standard size (7-12) and extra large (12-15).
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
2019 U.S. Open Titleist DT TruSoft 3-Ball Sleeve
Our Review
A must-have for any golf fan or collector, the 2019 U.S. Open Titleist DT TruSoft 3-Ball Sleeve commemorates the upcoming major to be played this June at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.
The officially licensed product comes in a pack of 3 and each ball has printed graphics of the 2019 U.S. Open logo on the cover.
The ball itself is Titleist's DT TruSoft, which feature a TruTouch Core for soft feel, a TruFlex Cover for improved short game performance, and TruSoft Flight for extra distance and consistency.
Check out all the 2019 U.S. Open gear and apparel at Fanatics.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Stealth Putter Boot Headcover
Our Review
As the saying goes: "Drive for show, putt for dough." So you better make sure that putter is protected. And the Stealth Putter Boot Cover will do just that. And in style for a bargain price.
This patented design will fit most putter styles, including blade, half moons, and classic mallets. It simply slides over your putter head and can be removed quickly with the attached pull tab.
Available in 10 different colors (Royal/Black is pictured here), at that low price, it makes one of the best cheap golf gifts for men this Christmas.
If you're looking to find one big enough to cover an Odyssey 2-Ball putter, take a look at the Pacific Golf Clubs Headcover.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Feelin Good Tees World’s Okayest Golfer Shirt
Our Review
Golf is widely known as a serious sport. But it doesn't have to be. So let everyone you have fun with it while wearing this "World's Okayest Golfer" T-shirt from Feelin Good Tees.'
Nearly all of the shirts are made of 100 percent pre-shrunk cotton, though there are a couple of exceptions (Ash Grey and Sport Grey are a cotton/polyester blend). The shirts are machine washable and it's recommended you do so in cold water and inside out.
The shirt is available in 15 colors (Charcoal is pictured here) and in sizes Small through 5XL, so it shouldn't difficult finding the perfect fit the golfer on your shopping list.
Check out more funny golf T-shirts at Amazon.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Proactive Sports Zoo Golf Club Headcover
Our Review
Add a little fun to your golf bag with the Proactive Sports Zoo Golf Club Headcover, which will fit drivers up to 460cc. This is the Gopher, but there is also a Raccoon and a Dog with a Cigar.
They also are very effective at protecting the driver from nicks, dings, and scratches that can happen all too easily as clubs bang around whether walking the course or in a cart.
Check out more funny and novelty driver headcovers if you want a different style.