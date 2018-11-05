9 Best Golf Push Carts: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

There are two kinds of golfers in this world: those who use a cart and those who walk the course.

If you’re a course walker, it isn’t uncommon to use a push and/or pull cart. Instead of you lugging your bag full of clubs for a full 18 holes, attach them to a handy push cart and let that carry the weight. You’re still getting the exercise from walking, but just not the burden of all those extra pounds on your back.

So what are the best golf push carts available today? Keep reading to find out our top picks.