9 Best Golf Push Carts: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

There are two kinds of golfers in this world: those who use a cart and those who walk the course.
If you’re a course walker, it isn’t uncommon to use a push and/or pull cart. Instead of you lugging your bag full of clubs for a full 18 holes, attach them to a handy push cart and let that carry the weight. You’re still getting the exercise from walking, but just not the burden of all those extra pounds on your back.
So what are the best golf push carts available today? Keep reading to find out our top picks.
CaddyTek EZ-Fold 3 Wheel Golf Push CartPrice: $145.27Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features a patented brake system; simply press to brake and again to release
- Has a durable aluminum frame weighs designed to withstand the rigors of course walking
- Lots of extras including a cooler for beverages, storage for equipment, umbrella holder, and a mesh pocket on the handle
- Patented one-click system allows you fold the cart into a compact size for easy storage
- Some users encountered durability issues with the brake mechanism
- Some users found the storage bag prevented the wheels from rolling smoothly all the time
- Some users did have some trouble getting the cart to fold properly
The CaddyTek EZ-Fold 3 Wheel Golf Push Cart combines ease-of-use and functionality at a great price.
Featuring CaddyTek’s patented One-Click button technology, the cart folds into a compact size (16.5 inches wide by 14.4 inches long by 28.4 height) in two steps for convenient storage. With a solid, strong aluminum frame, the EZ-Fold 3 Wheel weighs about 18 pounds and is highlighted by a simple foot brake (press to brake, press again to release) and three 11.5 inch by 2.6 inch maintenance-free wheels which keep traction in all conditions and terrains.
And it also has plenty of storage, including an insulated cooler. This CaddyTek cart also comes with pockets and space for golf balls, tees, and an umbrella as well as an adjustable ergonomic handle. At that value, it is one of the best golf push carts available today.
Bag Boy Quad XL Golf CartPrice: $199.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A simple two-step fold system makes it compact for easy transport
- 4-wheel system is designed to provide extra stability
- Lots of extras, including smart phone mount, beverage holder and equipment storage
- Some users had trouble with the umbrella mount
- The 4-wheel cart is not for everyone
- Some users found heavier bags will make the cart less sturdy
The Quad XL Golf Cart from Bag Boy is a lightweight, easy to maneuver cart with four, maintenance-free wheels. It’s perfect for golfers of all sizes as the easy one-step handle can adjust the cart’s height.
With a parking brake mounted on the handle, it’s a simple squeeze to lock your cart in place when it’s not in motion. There’s also plenty of storage which includes an extra large accessory bag and an extra deep scorecard console which has a mobile device holder, beverage holder and spots for tees and a ball marker.
There are also many options to choose from as the Bag Boy Quad XL comes in eight different colors.
Clicgear Model 3.5+ Golf Push CartPrice: $229.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The frame is made of scratch-resistant aluminum and airless tires
- Features an easy slide-to-close mechanism to get a compact size for storing
- Easy-to-use hand brake system will keep the cart from rolling
- Some users had problems with assembly
- On the pricey side
- There is some storage, but not as much as others on the list
Compact and lightweight, the Clicgear Model 3.5+ Push Cart provides plenty of storage and makes walking 18 holes easy and fun.
It can fold into a size of 13 inches by 15 inches by 24 inches, which makes it simple to store and easy to transport. This model features three maintenance-free, airless tires, an easy-to-use hand brake for keeping it parked when not in motion, and accommodates bags of all sizes.
As for storage, there’s a spot for everything. The full console has built-in ball, pencil, and tee holders, as well as a durable storage net, cup holder, and umbrella mount. The Clicgear Model 3.5+ comes in eight different colors.
Callaway Golf Drone 3 Wheel Push CartPrice: $140.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features an easy-to-use foot brake to keep the cart still
- Rustproof aluminum frame provides ample durability
- Adjustable height and the foam-covered adds comfort
- Extras include umbrella, scorecard, and drink holders
- Not as much storage space as others
- Only 1 color available
- Lightweight design might have trouble being very sturdy with heavier bags
Callaway’s Drone 3 Wheel Push Cart offers functionality and ease-of-use in a lightweight product. The cart weighs just 14.5 pounds, making it a breeze to push along the course as you play your 18 holes.
The adjustable cart is ideal for golfers of all heights and folds flat (just 9.5 inches in depth) for simple storage and transport.
Featuring rustproof aluminum construction, the Drone 3 has a foot brake, padded handles, mesh storage bag, scorecard console and mounts for an umbrella and drink. When folded, the cart measures 34 inches by 25.5 inches by 9.5 inches, making it quite compact.
Sun Mountain 2017 Speed Golf Cart GTPrice: $209.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- New console with a cell phone holder and a padded tray for valuables
- Sun Mountain’s Speed Carts have been around for over 20 years
- There is an ergonomic, adjustable handle for maximum comfort and a custom fit
- Brake locks only one wheel
- Some users thought the storage pouch was on the small side
- With the lighterweight cart, a larger, heavier bag might not fit securely or sturdily
Sun Mountain has been in the golf equipment business for decades and their Speed GT has been one of their best-selling and best golf push carts available.
The 2017 version has a couple of new and improved features. First, the upper bag bracket is designed to fit stand bag leg mechanisms. And the new console includes a cell phone holder, a padded valuables tray and a scorecard holder with storage for golf balls, tees and other accessories.
Equipped with three 12-inch diameter wheels, the Speed Cart is easy to maneuver all over the course regardless of the terrain. The E-Z latch System makes it simple to fold the cart for convenient storing and adjusting the handle height for different sized users. It measures 37 inches by 16 inches by 13 inches when folded and it weighs just over 17 pounds. Sun Mountain’s Speed Cart GT is also available in nine different colors.
Spin It Golf Products GCPro II Push Golf CartPrice: $127.30Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The airless tires are very low maintenance
- Extremely easy and fast to fold
- The foot brake locks and unlocks with a simple step
- Made of a durable lightweight aluminum frame
- The large rear storage net is an option, not included
- There is some assembly required
- Some users had issues with the adjustable handle
Spin It Golf’s GCPro II is one of the highest-rated push golf cart on the market today. Available now for over 40 percent off the MSRP, the GCPro II is, according to Spin It Golf, “the easiest and fastest folding mechanism on the market,” thanks to a simple press of a button.
The cart features an aluminum frame, low maintenance, airless tires, an easy-to-use foot brake and an adjustable handle for golfers of different heights. As for storage, you’ll get a scorecard holder, cup holder, umbrella holder, a storage compartment, and a storage net basket for other accessories.
And at the price, it's quite a bargain.
Bag Boy Tri Swivel II Golf Push CartPrice: $219.32Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Swivel Tech Technology allows the front wheel to swivel 360 degrees
- Weather-resistant aluminum frame for added durability
- Handle bar break, oversized storage bag, beverage holder, and scorecard holder included
- Slightly heavy for a Bag Boy cart
- Some users found it difficult to collapse
- On the pricey side
Expect complete maneuverability with the Tri Swivel II Golf Push Cart by Bag Boy. The Swivel Tech Technology allows the front wheel of the cart swivel 360 degrees which offers ultimate flexibility. Couple that with the oversized, maintenance-free tires (9.5 inch in the front and two 11.5 inch wheels in the back) it you can roll through any part of the golf course with ease.
It is cart and stand bag compatible and also features a weather-resistant aluminum frame, a handle-mounted parking brake, a durable handlebar grip, and a handle adjustment to accommodate golfers of all heights.
As for storage, the Tri Swivel II has an extra deep scorecard holder which can hold other accessories, tee and ball holders, beverage holder, and an oversized storage bag is included. When folded, the cart measures 23.5 inches by 13 inches by 24 inches.
Clicgear Model 8 Golf Push CartPrice: $259.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- There are 6 included accessory mounts (seat, wheel cover, cooler bag, etc.) so you can purchase add-ons (not included)
- Dual front-wheel hand brake system to ensure the cart stays still when activated
- Dual-wheel alignment adjustment system for easy pushing on all terrains
- Larger in size compared to others on the list
- Older model; from 2014
- On the pricey side
The Model 8 is from 2014, but is still one Clicgear’s most popular push carts on the market. With and a hand brake and four wheels, it features dual front brakes and dual front wheel alignment, ensuring maximum maneuverability.
This is the first four wheel cart that can be adjusted to go straight. Just a simple turn of a screw on the front wheels. With an extra wide and long wheel base, this is one sturdy and stable cart and it can accommodate large bags, as well. It’s also highlighted by Clicgear’s patented 4XFOLD technology, which allows all four wheels to fold to make far more compact when storing (it measures a manageable 15 inches by 17 inches by 27 inches when folded).
Storage-wise, the Model 8 has a large console for golf balls and accessories, as well as an umbrella mount, two beverage holders and accessory mounts.
CaddyTek Super Deluxe Quad Fold Golf CartPrice: $113.13Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique Quad-Fold mechanism folds the cart simply for easy storage
- Front wheel alignment system makes it easy to push on all golf course terrains
- The frame is made of strong, but lightweight, aluminum for added durability
- Some users had problems with the cart moving straight
- Only available in 1 color (Silver)
- Not as much storage space as other carts
CaddyTek’s Super Deluxe Quad Fold Golf Cart combines durability and functionality at a great price making it one of the best golf push carts available for value.
Constructed with a strong aluminum frame, the cart weighs just 13.5 pounds and has a front wheel alignment which creates stability and makes it easy to control. That control can also be attributed to the three 11.5 inch maintenance-free tires which will give you traction on all areas of the golf course. It also features Caddytek’s Unique Quad-Fold mechanism, which folds the cart in three quick steps. When folded it measures a compact 16.1 inches by 16.5 inches by 28 inches, making it easy to store and transport.
As for storage, the Deluxe Quad comes with a scorecard holder with a storage compartment for smaller accessories, a drink holder, an umbrella holder, and a storage rack.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.