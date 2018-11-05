BREAKING: Floyd Mayweather to Make His MMA Debut in Japan’s RIZIN 14

Floyd Mayweather hasn’t participated in any combat sports since his 10th-round defeat of Conor McGregor on August 26, 2017. And now, according to BJPenn, it has been quietly announced that the 50-0 boxer will be making his mixed martial arts debut against kickboxing prodigy, Tenshin Nasukawa at RIZIN 14 in Tokyo, Japan’s prized Saitama Super Arena on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2018.

The exhibition fight will officially be announced by RIZIN at a press conference via the brand’s YouTube channel that is currently in the process of being organized. Both Mayweather and Nasukawa will be present at this press conference.

This news comes as somewhat of a surprise being that in the past Mayweather has boasted in the past that he would be entering the realm of mixed martial arts. Yet, nobody in the fighting world knew exactly when this would take place. Majority of the fighting realm that Mayweather would be taking on the likes of Conor McGregor in the octagon. Khabib Nurmagomedov even to offer his services of taking on the undefeated world champion boxer after defeating McGregor at UFC 229. Now, it looks like Floyd has made a deal to take on the number eight bantamweight in the world in Nasukawa.

Who Is Tenshin Nasukawa?

For those of you unaware of who Tenshin Nasukawa is, yet consider yourself a combat sports enthusiasts, you will find yourself pleasantly surprised. Nasukawa is a 20-year-old kickboxing expert who is currently the RISE Featherweight World Champion. Nasukawa has a kickboxing record of 27-0, 21 by TKO and a mixed martial arts record of 4-0, two by knockout, one by submission, and the last by decision.

The Matsudo, Japan-bred bruiser stylistically fights southpaw utilizing a combination of kickboxing and full-contact karate as combat methods. By the tender of age of 18-years-old, Nasukawa had amassed an amateur record of 99-5. Check out some of his fighting highlights in the video above.

